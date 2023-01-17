Girls Basketball | Massac County gets big win over Mount Vernon

CARBONDALE — Massac County took advantage of Mount Vernon turnovers in the first quarter to take a big lead and never looked back in a 69-38 win in the varsity bracket on the second day of the 43rd annual girls basketball Mid-Winter Classic hosted by Carbondale and Carterville on Tuesday night.

“I have all the respect in the world for Coach (Jeff) Lonnon, so we came in with a different game plan than we had when we played them earlier in the year and lost by 19 to them at our place,” said Massac County coach Justin Kindle. “Tonight our kids relished the challenge, so credit to them they stepped up and played real well.”

Massac County is now 1-0 in the tournament and 14-5 overall and will take its four-game win streak into Thursday against Carbondale (0-1) in the varsity bracket. The action starts at 5 p.m.

“We’re starting to share the basketball and get some second chance opportunities,” Kindle said. “We’re starting to really develop within our offense and understanding where we’re going to get our looks from each possession.”

Mount Vernon was playing its sixth game in the last nine days and fell to 1-1 in the tournament and 19-4 overall and saw its 13-game win streak snapped.

Sophie Bormann led the game and the Lady Patriots with 24 points with Elise Coakley finishing with 18 and Brooklynn Burnett 13. Justice Malone led Mount Vernon with 12 points with Loveleen Dunklin finishing with nine.

“Sophie is our senior leader who not only leads our team in points, but in talking and showing up every day and trying to get better,” Kindle said. “The first part of the year for Elise was tough, but since 2023 rolled in she’s played aggressive and has been a key to our success.”

The first half couldn’t have gone any better for the Lady Patriots while on the flip side it couldn’t have gone any worse for the Lady Rams.

Mount Vernon turned the ball over on the tip when their player stepped back over the mid-line and it got worse from there. Five more turnovers later, the Lady Patriots led 8-0 win 4:58 remaining in the first quarter.

Kamaree Pollard finally got the Lady Rams on the board with a coast-to-coast layup and Dunklin followed with a fast break layup to cut the lead in half, but five turnovers later, the Lady Patriots led 16-4 with 1:39 left.

Pollard was fouled with 2.1 seconds remaining and made her first, but missed her second free throw to leave Massac County with a 16-5 heading in to the second quarter.

The Lady Patriots shot 7-of-19 from the field and 1-of-4 from the perimeter while the Lady Rams took just eight shots overall - making two.

Duncan got Mount Vernon off to a good start with a bucket to open the second quarter, but Massac County responded with a 13-0 run to take a 29-7 lead with 3:37 left in the half.

Mount Vernon cut the lead to nine twice over the next 2:21, but a 3-pointer by Bormann started a 6-2 run to give the Lady Patriots a 23-point lead with 14.4 left.

Massac County got the ball back with time ticking down and Bormann swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Patriots a 40-14 lead at the half.

Mount Vernon cut the lead to 23 with 6:13 left in the third, but Massac County got back on track with an 8-1 run to stretch its lead to 30 points with 3:23 left in the third quarter.

Massac County cooled off a bit in the third making 6-of-15 overall and missing all three of their attempts from the outside while Mount Vernon shot just 3-of-10 overall, but it got it first 3-pointer early in the quarter by Malone. Maelee Allen added a second one with 50.8 seconds left in the game.

The tournament started Monday night with Mount Vernon beating Carbondale, 41-17, in the first game of the JV bracket. In the varsity bracket nightcap, Mount Vernon beat Carbondale, 59-39.

Tuesday night’s action started with Mount Vernon beating Massac County, 54-23, in the JV bracket.