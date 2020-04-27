Girls Basketball | Matt Crain resigns at Carterville

Carterville’s Abbey Crain finished off a terrific high school career Feb. 29 by hitting her last shot, a patented high-arcing 3-pointer in the last 10 seconds to cap the Lions’ blowout win over Port Byron Riverdale for third place at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.
Moments after the shot, Crain walked off the floor and into the arms of her dad, coach Matt Crain.
Turns out it was goodbye for daughter — and father.
Matt Crain said Monday that he’s resigned after seven years at the helm, saying it’s a matter of recharging his batteries.
“To be honest, they were empty,” he said. “It’s been a grind to get where we got to, and I loved every second of it. I was emotionally drained. It would be unfair to make those girls give 100 percent next year if I couldn’t give it back.”
Crain went 181-40 in his Carterville tenure, winning regional titles every season and saving the best for last. A team led by SIU recruit Jeniah Thompson, the two-time Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, rolled to a 31-3 record and reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Acknowledging that living up to great expectations took a toll mentally, Crain said he realized as the offseason bled into April that it was time to step away. With school out since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crain spent more time in his part-time gig as a lawnmower.
While mowing grass one day this month, Crain mulled over the future like a coach would a pregame scouting report.
“You have to know yourself and you have to give a scouting report,” he said. “I would get on the machine and cut grass, and in the past, my mind would wander while I was on the machine. I’d think about playing this girl in this spot, or working on this kind of defense.
“I couldn’t get that going this spring. I couldn’t get it to continue. The scouting report is it’s probably time for a new voice and some new energy.”
The new coach, and presumably his/her new energy, inherits a different team. The top returning player will be rising junior Alecia Doyle, who averaged 10.7 points and led the Lions in scoring during their sectional and super-sectional wins over Nashville and Teutopolis, respectively.
Rising senior Averi Vanderzille and sixth man Kasha Ward are also back. But Carterville will be a much different team without Thompson (14.4 ppg, 7.0 rebounds), Abbey Crain (12.7 points, 67 3-pointers) and Rend Lake College signee Megan Barton (10.2 ppg, 5.0 rebounds, 89 assists).
Matt Crain was a star player in the late 80s at Carterville, and played two years at Oral Roberts following two years at John A. Logan. Crain got into coaching under Todd Tripp at Goreville, spending five years at Tripp’s side before becoming the Lions’ coach prior to the 2013-14 season.
Crain won at least 21 games in every season, but his last four years were sterling. Carterville went 111-17 in that span, never losing more than two games in a row. It played as a 3A school for the first three years of that stretch before falling to 2A.
“We never had it easy,” Crain said. “Even after we dropped to 2A, we still had to earn everything. 2A down here was stacked. That’s what made getting there sweeter in my mind.”
There will be no encore next year, although Crain hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching one day. He is eager to spend more time with his family and watch Abbey play softball next spring at Logan.
Getting the chance to coach Abbey was perhaps the highlight of his career, capped by their last moment in the Lions’ orange and blue at the state tournament.
“They always say you’re as good as your last shot and last game,” he said. “That was special.”
