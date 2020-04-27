Girls Basketball | Matt Crain resigns at Carterville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carterville’s Abbey Crain finished off a terrific high school career Feb. 29 by hitting her last shot, a patented high-arcing 3-pointer in the last 10 seconds to cap the Lions’ blowout win over Port Byron Riverdale for third place at the IHSA Class 2A State Tournament.

Moments after the shot, Crain walked off the floor and into the arms of her dad, coach Matt Crain.

Turns out it was goodbye for daughter — and father.

Matt Crain said Monday that he’s resigned after seven years at the helm, saying it’s a matter of recharging his batteries.

“To be honest, they were empty,” he said. “It’s been a grind to get where we got to, and I loved every second of it. I was emotionally drained. It would be unfair to make those girls give 100 percent next year if I couldn’t give it back.”

Crain went 181-40 in his Carterville tenure, winning regional titles every season and saving the best for last. A team led by SIU recruit Jeniah Thompson, the two-time Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, rolled to a 31-3 record and reached the state tournament for the first time in program history.