Girls Basketball Player of the Year | Talented, mature Hargrove had a season to remember

CHRISTOPHER — Christopher sophomore and basketball sensation, Amiah Hargrove, checked all the boxes when it came time for our sports staff to pick a Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Talented? Check.

Smart? Check.

Unselfish team player? Check.

Solid on both ends of the floor? Check.

Huge factor in team's success? Doublecheck.

In machine-like fashion, Hargrove averaged 25.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 deflections, 3.1 steals, and 2.2 blocks per game during the regular season. Moreover, she was an 82 percent free-throw shooter and converted 58 percent of her total field goals, including 35 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

And despite battling an illness, she upped her level of play in the postseason, averaging nearly 29 points per game to go along with double-figure rebounding to help lead the Bearcats to a regional championship and first-ever sectional title appearance.

For her efforts, Hargrove edges out our other finalist - Carterville senior guard Alecia Doyle - who was crowned last year's SI Player of the Year as a junior.

Doyle, who has an equally talented younger sister (Amayah), turned in yet another stellar performance this past season, averaging 17.3 points per game, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Largely because of the sisters Doyle, Carterville advanced to the Super-Sectional before bowing out. Alecia Doyle will compete for Division I Southeast Missouri State University next fall.

As great as Doyle played, we gave the edge to Hargrove. The consensus was that she was more valuable to her team.

Hargrove has been described as "mature beyond her years" by several area coaches and members of the media, which upon further review, would not be an exaggeration.

In Hargrove's case, it's not just her game that makes her special, but her academic prowess.

Possessing a 5.0 grade-point-average and serving as president of her class, Hargrove dabbles in much more than basketball. She is a member of the Student Council, Community Service Club and stays busy with the youth group at her family church - the Southern Illinois Worship Center in Herrin.

"Amiah receiving this award is the result of her dedication to the game and how she is growing as a player," said Christopher High School head coach Seiger Shurtz of his All-Stater. "In her short high school career, she has amassed quite a few accolades and enjoyed success both on and off the court.

"Amiah is a phenomenal player and even a better person and student. She is becoming a strong leader vocally and by example. I am honored to be able to coach such a wonderful young woman and this is only the beginning for her. The future is bright."

Indeed, several Big Ten universities like Iowa, Indiana and Illinois are already talking scholarship. There are no telling how many more will come calling over the next two years.

Shurtz added that there were times during the season in which Hargrove simply took the game over to get the Bearcats a victory.

"She was a one-woman wrecking crew in the sectional and was battling an illness the whole tournament. I'd say she was about 60-to-70 percent healthy. Had she been 100 percent, it would be scary to think what she might have been able to do."

Fellow Black Diamond Conference coach Rick Metcalf of Vienna explained in the preseason what makes Hargrove such a unique talent.

"Her athleticism is only part of why she is so good," he said. "Amiah also has an awesome attitude and is a totally unselfish player. She's the real deal."

Hargrove said winning the regional championship was her favorite moment of the season.

"Not just winning that game, but also the fact that it was Coach Shurtz's 100th career win. A lot of people didn't know that, but that's what made that night so exciting for all of us players.'

From an individual performance standpoint, Hargrove said her 32 points in the sectional title game loss to Goreville, a team that the Bearcats had beaten twice during the regular season, might have been her best game.

"I've scored more points and more rebounds in other games, but to do what I did when I felt so horrible stands out to me. I was throwing up in the trash can. That's how sick I was that night."

Saying that she felt "honored and humbled" to win The Southern's top award, Hargrove is looking forward to her next two years of high school basketball at Christopher.

"We pretty much have the same crew back next year," she said. "It is my goal to be the floor general for our team - help my teammates when they need help and try to be the type of person they can rely upon."

Toward that end, Hargrove will begin further developing her skills as early as next month when competing with her AAU team. She said her team will participate in tournaments throughout the country - Kansas, Virginia, Kentucky, Missouri, and Florida, as well as Illinois.

Hargrove also pointed to her parents - Anthony and Amy - for their unwavering support.

"I am very blessed," she said.

