Girl Basketball | Benton Christmas Classic Recap

A pair of overtime games highlighted day one of the Benton Christmas Classic girls holiday basketball tournament Tuesday at Rich Herrin Gym.

Salem got past Goreville 64-61 in the first overtime game of the day, as Triad knocked off Carterville 40-37 in the second contest that took an extra period.

In other first-round action, Harrisburg got past Carbondale 48-44, Marion picked up a 50-33 victory over Marquette, Christopher beat West Frankfort 55-32, Vienna knocked off Herrin 53-28, and Mount Vernon notched a 76-17 win over the Benton junior varsity squad. The host Rangerettes took on Du Quoin in the tourney’s last game of the day, no score was available by press time.

On the championship side of the bracket, Wednesday quarterfinal action will feature Mount Vernon taking on Vienna, Harrisburg and Salem will square off, Christopher will battle Triad, and Marion will get the winner of Benton/Du Quoin.

In the consolation bracket, Herrin will play Benton (JV), Carbondale takes on Goreville, West Frankfort and Carterville will do battle, and Marquette will get either Benton/Du Quoin.

Mount Vernon 76, Benton JV 16

Vienna 53, Herrin 28

Harrisburg 48, Carbondale 44

Salem 64, Goreville 61

Christopher 55, West Frankfort 32

Triad 40, Carterville 37

Marion 50, Marquette 30