Girls Basketball | A preview of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference

Parity.

It's one of those buzzwords that is certainly cringeworthy, but definitely applies when examining the girls basketball teams in the Ohio Division of the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference.

Here's a look at each team in the most cowardly order possible: alphabetical.

BENTON RANGERETTES

The Benton Rangerettes have a proven scorer back in 6-foot-1 junior Ensley Tedeschi and more talent returning in senior guard Jacey Eubanks and 5-8 junior Braelyn Miller.

That trio was part of a team that went 12-2 in the spring season and is now joined by talented freshman Malia Webb.

"Hopefully we will be able to be competitive in the Ohio and have a chance the last few weeks of the season," said Benton head coach Andy Sloan. "But even more importantly, improve throughout the season and have a chance to win a regional."

Benton's season started quickly with a home game against Marion on the opening Monday night. The Rangerettes rolled to a win with Tedeschi leading the way.

Sloan's squadron takes part in the Nashville Thanksgiving tournament and plays in shootouts at McCracken County and Marshall County in Kentucky in addition to Benton's own popular Christmas tournament.

Benton also has a tasty matchup against Carterville in its own shootout.

"I feel like our schedule is as good as anyone's around in 2A," Sloan said. "We will challenge our kids and get them ready for the postseason."

HARRISBURG LADY BULLDOGS

It's never smart to overlook Harrisburg, even if head coach Jake Stewart says his team will experience some growing pains this season.

Riley Harrison is back for the Lady Bulldogs after averaging 10 points per game in the spring when they went 10-8, which followed the marvelous 29-5 season of 2019.

Harrison is a 5-5 guard and is rejoined by seniors Kailyn Moss and Chelsea Davidson in the starting lineup. Davidson, a 5-9 forward, is described by Stewart as the team's leader.

"We are small and have a couple players playing out of positions," Stewart said. "We'll bring three sophomores and a freshman off the bench."

Stewart said senior Vershay Guyton and junior guard Sidney Neal will fill out the rest of the starting lineup. He also noted that senior Stream Black, a senior who averaged 12 points per game last season, is not playing due to personal circumstances.

"It’s going to take some time for us to adjust at the varsity level," Stewart said. "We start four seniors but after that we are really inexperienced at the varsity level. It’s going to be a process with this group this season.

"We will get better as the season goes along and we mature. Once we figure out rotations and get some varsity experience, we will be able to compete."

Harrisburg hosts its own Thanksgiving tournament and also takes part in the tourneys at Benton and Eldorado.

HERRIN LADY TIGERS

With five returning players, Herrin arguably has the most returning experience in the conference led by 5-9 senior Presli Karnes, who was an all-conference and All-South pick as a junior when she averaged 15 points and eight rebounds per game.

Herrin, which went 7-7 in the spring, also returns seniors Taylor Cornelius, Regan Deaton and Meghyn Blankenship, along with sophomore Jersey Summers. Cornelius, who stands 5-9, averaged eight points last season.

"We are a veteran team with a lot of experience," said Herrin coach Chris Roberts. "Most of our players have played for four years. Our seniors are our strength mixed in with a few young kids."

The newcomers include sophomores Lexi Pickles and Janiya Harrison, juniors Reese Brandon and Sydney Allen and senior Taylor Nicks. Harrison, like her elder teammates, is also 5-9.

Herrin opened its season with a 41-32 loss to Anna-Jonesboro, but rebounded with a big 47-26 win over Carbondale.

The Lady Tigers play in the tournaments at Hamilton County, Benton and West Frankfort during the season.

MASSAC COUNTY LADY PATRIOTS

It's not often that a Massac County team rebuilds rather than reloads, but head coach Justin Kindle listed just one name when asked for team information and that being junior guard Sophie Bormann.

Bormann averaged 8.1 points per game in the spring, when the Lady Patriots went 10-3, and is now the team's only returning starter. But there are certainly more athletes on the roster, including sophomore Elise Coakley, who was one of the region's top golfers this past fall.

"We only return one starter so we're trying to learn and develop new personnel," Kindle said. "Our goal is to compete and be as competitive as possible."

Massac County opened with a six-point win over Pinckneyville, then pulled away from Marion for a 35-24 win with Bormann, Coakley and sophomore guard Libby Conkle all reaching double figures.

The Lady Patriots host their own tournament in December and take part in Carbondale's mid-winter tourney in January.

MURPHYSBORO RED DEVILS

It was a tough spring for Murphysboro, which lost all 10 of its games with barely enough players for a team. But head coach Karen Jurich, who also recently coached Herrin's volleyball team, has fixed that problem.

"Our numbers have rebounded and that's an encouraging sign," Jurich said. "We currently have 24 players and have enough for freshman and junior varsity and varsity teams."

Junior guard India Harris is the Red Devils' lone true returning starter, although senior forward Tabatha Young started as a sophomore but missed the spring season due to an injury, and defensive standout Patricia Shetter is back but currently out with an injury of her own.

Murphysboro also has Kearston Svanda, Alexis Blevens and Clara Gahagan back from the spring, while junior guard Alexis Wyatt has moved in and joined the starting lineup.

"We are a young inexperienced program," Jurich said, "but we're looking to build a foundation for the future."

Murphysboro opened the season at Du Quoin's tournaments and took some lumps against Christopher but bounced back and played Woodlawn tough in the second round.

WEST FRANKFORT LADY REDBIRDS

Jason Thrash takes over as head coach for West Frankfort after two seasons as a volunteer assistant and 10 years at Rend Lake College before that. He inherits a squad that went 3-12 in the spring.

Four starters return for the Lady Redbirds, including 5-4 senior guard Makane Cass, who averaged 8.4 points per game in the spring. Also back is 5-10 senior forward Karsyn Thrash, who averaged 6.8 points as a junior and has taken 21 charges over the past two seasons.

"Makane is a great leader and does a great job leading at point," Thrash said. "I expect a lot of good things from her. Karsyn is a great leader on the floor and really understands the game. She's a great defender and usually has a tough assignment each outing."

Junior guard Lani Wolfe and sophomore guard Aleah Russell previously both shared a starting spot and now both will be starters. Thrash described both as "great defenders" and listed Aleah as "very athletic."

Joining the mix is freshman Beiley Neibch, a 5-9 forward.

"Bailey is very athletic with a lot of raw talent," Thrash said. "I know it will be a big challenge as a freshman, but we anticipate a lot of minutes out of her. She'll quickly adapt to the quicker, more physical high school game."

West Frankfort gets an extra look at conference foes in the Harrisburg and Benton tournaments in addition to hosting the Mid-Winter Classic.

"As a whole, I'm very excited about our season," Thrash said. "We have a lot of experience combined with some great young talent. Maybe the best part is that these girls have a great attitude, willing to work hard, and have great team chemistry.

"We focus a lot on fundamentals and know that we are going to have to work harder and play smarter than a lot of our opponents."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0