Girls Basketball | Benton Christmas Classic Wrap up

Salem 39, Harrisburg 37

Late free throws lifted Salem past Harrisburg 39-37 in quarterfinal action.

Kale Benjamin led the Lady Wildcats with 10 points, who will face Mt. Vernon in Thursday’s semifinal.

The Lady Bulldogs fall to the fifth place bracket where they will take on Vienna. Kinzleigh Smothers led Harrisburg with nine points.

Mount Vernon 77, Vienna 31

Justice Malone and Kamaree Pollard teamed up to score 45 points to help the Lady Rams cruise past Vienna 77-31 in the day’s fist quarterfinal.

Malone poured in 23 points and Pollard added 22 to pace Mount Vernon, who will face Salem in the semifinals Thursday.

The Lady Eagles, who drop into the fifth-place bracket where they will take on Harrisburg, were led in scoring by Suhmer Daubert’s 12 points.

Herrin 61, Benton (JV) 34

Herrin advanced on the consolation side of the tournament with a 61-34 win over the Benton junior varsity squad.

Karli Mann led the Lady Tigers with 17 points as Jersey Summers added 16 points.

Aliyah Brandon and Hannah Cardwell each scored 10 points to pace the Rangerettes.

Herrin will take on Goreville Thursday morning in the consolation semifinals.

Goreville 51, Carbondale 45

Goreville knocked off Carbondale 51-45 in consolation bracket action.

Breanna Suits paced the Lady Blackcats with 18 points, and Macie Tosh added 10 points.

Dalia Roman scored 16 points to lead the Lady Terriers, as Madyson Swope finished with 14 points.

Goreville will take on Herrin Thursday morning in the consolation semifinals.

Carterville 50, West Frankfort 32

Carterville got 27 points from Amayah Doyle to help it knock off West Frankfort 50-32 in consolation quarterfinal action Wednesday.

The Lady Lions advance to the semifinals Thursday morning where they will face the winner of the Marquette/Du Quoin contest.

Lani Wolfe led the Lady Redbirds with nine points.

Benton 52, Marion 40

Benton pulled away late to get past Marion 52-40 in the late quarterfinal Wednesday night.

Ensley Tedeschi led the Rangerettes with 17 points and Mia Wills added 13 points as Benton advanced to the semifinals where they will take on Christopher Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Wildcats, who were led in scoring by Jerzy Bittle’s 18 points, will battle Triad in the fifth-place bracket.

Maquette 47, Du Quoin 44

Marquette got past Du Quoin 47-44 in the late consolation quarterfinal contest.

Peyton Patterson and Addison Pranger scored 14 points apiece to pace the Lady Explorers, as Hayley Rodgers added 13 points.

Kallie Oestreicher led the Lady Indians with 20 points.

Marquette will take on Carterville in the consolation semifinals Thursday morning.