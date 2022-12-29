Girls Basketball | Benton Christmass Classic wrap up

Harrisburg 62, Marion 60 2OT

If you walked into Rich Herrin Gym Thursday evening you would have swore that the game between Marion and Harrisburg was the championship battle of the Benton Christmas Classic the way the two teams were battling it out on the court.

It took two overtime periods before Harrisburg came out with a 62-60 win to claim fifth place of the holiday tournament, and even then no one was able to exhale until Alexis Ucci’s 3-pointer rolled off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

The Lady Bulldogs struggled from the free throw line in the two overtimes, hitting just 9-18 attempts. But Jamisen Green and Hannah Rorer would each hit one of two from the charity stripe in the final 10 seconds of the second OT to help give Harrisburg the win.

Green led the ‘Dogs with 19 points, and Hannah Jones ended with 18.

Jerzy Bittle, who fouled out early in the first overtime, led the Lady Wildcats with a game-high 23 points. Kristen Kadela and Ucci added 12 points apiece for Marion.

Triad 41, Vienna 35

Triad knocked off Vienna 41-35 in the seventh-place game of the Benton Christmas Classic.

Sam Hartoin led the Lady Knights with 16 points, as Makenna Witham ended with 11 points.

The Lady Eagles got 17 points from senior Macie Dalton.

Goreville 66, Carterville 54

Goreville got past Carterville 66-54 to earn the consolation championship at the Benton Christmas Classic.

Abby Compton led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Blackcats with 20 points, as Macie Tosh added 19 points and Breanna Suits scored 18 points.

The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Amayah Doyle’s 29 points, as Olivia Russell added 16 points.

Carbondale 52, Du Quoin 27

Carbondale notched a 52-27 victory over Du Quoin to place 13th in the Benton Christmas Classic.

Madysyn Butler led the Lady Terriers with 16 points and Madyson Swope added 11 points.

The Lady Indians were led offensively by Kallie Oestreicher’s 17 points.

Christopher Claims Third at BCC Behind Hargrove’s Huge Night

Christopher 60, Salem 36

It was the Amiah Hargrove show in the third place game of the Benton Christmas Classic Thursday night in Rich Herrin Gym.

Christopher’s 6-2 junior scored 51 points during her team’s 60-36 win over Salem. Hargrove scored 11 of the Lady Bearcats’ 13 first-quarter points, accounted for 19 of 21 points in the second period, and added 16 of her team’s 19 in the third before exiting early in the fourth quarter due to the running clock rule.

Christopher (14-1) bounced back strong after suffering its first loss of the season in the semifinals earlier in the day, a 47-41 overtime defeat by tourney host Benton, when Hargrove ended with 24 points.

The Lady Wildcats got seven points from Marah Johnson to lead the team in scoring.

Salem fell to Mount Vernon 75-44 in semifinal action.