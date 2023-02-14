HARRISBURG — A sometimes suffocating defense allowed the Benton Rangerettes to claim a 63-41 victory over Johnston City in the first semifinal game of the Harrisburg Class 2A Regional on Tuesday.

Not long after jumping out to a 20-11 lead through the first period with Benton senior Addi Krueger draining a pair of 3-pointers and one convention 3-point play, the underdog Indians went on a 7-0 run to pull within five at 23-18. Makenzie Mowery had two field goals sandwiched around a triple by Emma Moake.

But that would be as close as Johnston City would get.

The state-ranked Rangerettes, who improve to 23-8 overall, went on a 17-2 run to close out the half by a convincing 40-20 advantage. Krueger fired in a trey. Ensley Tedeschi had a stickback bucket. Tedeschi followed with another stickback of her own miss.

Carsyn Clark countered with a field goal for the Tribe, but Tedeschi answered with a 3-pointer. Teammate Braelyn Miller followed with four consecutive free throws and Mia Wills of the Rangerettes popped in a trifecta.

The Indians turned the ball over 17 times in the first half.

"One game at a time," said Benton head coach Dave Brown. "I thought we played hard tonight. We rebounded well and played especially good defense."

Brown doled out praise for Krueger for getting Benton off on the right foot.

"Addi shot the ball very well tonight. She had nine big points in the first quarter."

Asked about Johnston City's early second period run, Brown shrugged.

"Every team plays hard against us," he said. "We stuck together and that was the difference."

Johnston City head coach Ryan Shick said he was proud of his ballclub's effort.

"We cut it to five there (23-18) and boom, boom, boom... they go on a big run," he said. "Benton's length is so good. It's something we're just not used to seeing very often."

Shick said the Indians had a solid season.

"We finish 16-14 and it was our goal to go at least .500 and win a regional game," he said. "When we beat Du Quoin on Saturday (62-40), we accomplished that. I am very proud of these girls and think we have built a strong foundation for next year."

Tedeschi was the top scorer for the Rangerettes with 18. She had two triples, five conventional field goals and two free throws. Krueger followed with 15. Miller checked in with 14. Malia Webb added eight.

Carsyn Clark paced the Indians with 15 points. Mowery, Moake and Bailey Weber all had six points.

HARRISBURG 56, ELDORADO 32

Strong bench play from Jamisen Green and Hannah Rorer propelled the Harrisburg Bulldogs to a win over Saline County rival, Eldorado in the second semifinal game.

Green finished with eight first-half points and Rorer tacked on six - both triples - to spark the Bulldogs' offense. An additional 3-pointer off the glass and just ahead of the buzzer marking the end of the first half by Laynie Kleinfeldt resulted in the "reserves" outscoring the Harrisburg starters, 17-9.

The Bulldogs led the Eagles 26-9 at the break after holding a 14-6 advantage through the first period. The host school extended the lead to 42-21 through three periods.

Green led all scorers with 15 points. Kinzleigh Smothers was also in double figures for the Bulldogs with 11 - nine coming in the second half. Eldorado was paced by Karis Lane's 14 points.

"I thought our defense did a great job in holding Eldorado to only nine first-half points," said Harrisburg head coach Jake Stewart. "We focused on slowing down their bigs - Kylee Oglesby and Lane. They're tough to guard, but our girls did a good job tonight."

Stewart said he can't say enough positive things about the play of his freshman, Jamisen Green.

"She's had a phenomenal season so far," he said. "And Hannah Rorer deserves credit, too. She got us going offensively with those threes in the first half."

Looking ahead to Thursday's title game with Benton, Stewart was upbeat.

"We're going to have to play about as well as we can possibly play to have a shot at them," he said. "We'll have to stand our ground because they have five seniors to our one. They're a great team."

Harrisburg improves to 24-7 on the season with the victory. Eldorado concludes its season at 20-12.