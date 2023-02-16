HARRISBURG — Ensley Tedeschi poured in 18 points to lead the Benton Rangerettes to a hard-fought 42-34 win over Harrisburg in the Class 2A regional championship game Thursday.

A senior guard, Tedeschi scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half as Benton broke free from a 13-13 tie after one period to take a 26-17 lead into the intermission. The visitors increased the advantage to 12 through three periods at 39-27.

No other Rangerette reached double figures. Senior Braelyn Miller contributed eight. Addi Krueger notched six. Mia Wills and Malia Webb added five points each.

"It was a total team win," said Benton head coach Dave Brown. "We played hard, smart, and together. It didn't matter how many points we won by. All that mattered was that we got the win."

Harrisburg was paced by its lone senior - Sidney Neal - who hit for 11 points. Kinzleigh Smothers followed with nine. Jamisen Green chipped in four points. Kameron Adams and McKinzie Boyd dropped in three each and Frankie Leigh Nicholes and Laynie Kleinfeldt notched two apiece.

"We dug ourselves too big a hole in that third quarter, falling back by 19," said Bulldogs head coach Jake Stewart. "But the girls fought hard to get back into the game. We cut it to six and missed a 3-pointer that would have made it a one-possession game. I'm very proud of the girls' effort."

Stewart said Harrisburg should be a force to be reckoned with down the road with so many underclassmen gaining valuable varsity experience this year.

"We have a lot of young people back. I like our potential," he said.

Benton, which has now won back-to-back regional titles, improves to 24-8 with the victory and advances to the Du Quoin Sectional, where it will meet Breese Central next week. Harrisburg finishes up at 24-8, also.