Girls Basketball | Benton holds off Eldorado to advance

BENTON — With strong defense and just enough offense, the Benton Rangerettes held on for a 36-31 victory over Eldorado in Tuesday night’s first semifinal game of the Benton Class 2A Regional at Rich Herrin Gymnasium.

Benton, which is now 23-5, advances to Friday night’s championship game against either Hamilton County or Harrisburg, who were slugging it out in the other semifinal Tuesday night.

Eldorado rallied and cut a 13-point deficit down to four in the final minute but ultimately fell and saw its season end at 18-12.

Ensley Tedeschi led Benton with 10 points and fellow junior Braelyn Miller had nine. Jacey Eubanks chipped in five, while Ryleigh Bates and Addi Krueger had four each. Maria Webb and Cadence Neitzel also contributed two points.

Eldorado senior Lilly Mosby had 18 points in her final game, with eight of them coming in a flurry in the fourth quarter. Karis Lane added seven for the Lady Eagles.

“We knew they’d be a tough out,” said Benton coach Andy Sloan. “Mosby is a load inside and you’ve got to cover up on their shooters. I thought for the most part we did a pretty good job. But we have to execute at the free-throw line down the stretch to make it a lot easier for us.”

Benton had a 34-23 lead with four minutes left after a baskets from Tedeschi and Eubanks. After the Lady Eagles got a layup from Brianna Bennett, it took several fouls to put Benton at the line in the bonus.

Eubanks and Webb both missed 1-and-1 shots and Eldorado cashed in with points from Mosby and Lane to get within five, then Eubanks split a pair and Mosby scored again to make it 35-31 with 15 seconds remaining.

But a split at the line from Miller with 8.4 on the clock was enough to preserve the win.

“I never felt too comfortable, even there late, but we were able to put it away,” Sloan said. “Our poor free-throw shooting kind of put a little pressure back on us and off them and it should’ve been the other way around.

“We definitely made it interesting.”

Eubanks certainly made up for her misses at the line in other more valuable ways.

“Jacey played really well for us,” Sloan said. “She’s not one who usually looks at the rim. Her job is to take care of the basketball and get it to our scorers and tonight she did a really good job.”

Buckets from Mosby and Lane pushed the Lady Eagles out to an early lead after it took over three minutes for either team to score after the tip. Benton took its first lead on a layup by Bates, then Krueger banked in a 3-pointer.

The Rangerettes extended their lead to 18-10 after baskets by Tedeschi and Miller and went into halftime with a 24-15 advantage.

“They’re so long and they really cause problems in that zone they play,” Sloan said. “We didn’t get very many looks and we were lucky to get a little bit of a lead and pull them out of it where they had to go man and we could run some sets.”

The game’s key stretch was arguably when Eubanks and Tedeschi turned steals into layups on consecutive possessions to make it 30-17 with 3:19 left in the third quarter.

Eldorado got six straight points from Mosby after that, but an inbounds layup by Tedeschi stopped the run before Eubanks put in the basket that gave Benton an 11-point lead.

“I don’t feel like I had anybody outstanding on the floor tonight, quite honestly,” said Eldorado coach Scott Artman. “All five kids were scared for three quarters. In the fourth quarter, they played pretty well. Defensively, we broke down several times. Offensively, I just felt like we weren’t there all night.”

Friday night’s championship game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

