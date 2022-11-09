Girls Basketball | Benton, Massac County projected to be the teams to beat in SIRR Ohio division

BENTON — The Benton Rangerettes and Massac County Patriots are expected to battle it out for the Ohio Division championship in girls basketball within the River-to-River Conference this winter.

Benton, which finished 23-6 last season, has four returning senior starters: Addi Krueger (guard), Braelyn Miller (forward), Ensley Tedeschi (guard), and Malia Webb (guard).

One other senior guard - Mia Webb - returns to the fold after sitting out last year with an injury and is expected to start. Yet another senior guard - Ryleigh Bates - figures to push for varsity time much like she did last year.

There are also four juniors on the roster, including Blakely Johnson, who saw varsity time as a sophomore last year; Brooklyn Frailey, Hannah Cardwell, and Cadence Neitzel.

Four sophomores will fight for playing time in Halle Smith, Aliyah Brandon, Mkenna Stubblefield, and Tessa Neitzel. There is also one freshman who could force her way into the mix, Josie Mitchell.

An All-Conference performer, Tedeschi led the Rangerettes in scoring a year ago at 16 points-per-game.

"I think Ensley will be one of the best players in Southern Illinois this year," said first-year Benton head coach Dave Brown. "There aren't too many 6-foot-1 guards in high school basketball that can shoot and handle the ball like she can.

"We averaged 39 points-per-game last year and I think we could score 55-to-60 a game this year," Brown said. "All five of our starters can score."

Brown, who has coached both women and men at Rend Lake College and boys basketball at Marion and Carterville, said he plans to employ a fast-paced tempo on both sides of the ball.

"We're going to be the running Rangerettes and we are going to press on defense," Brown said. "We have high expectations for this team. These girls have put the work in. They want to win the conference, regional, sectional, and even state. Personally, I think the sky's the limit. We're going to give a lot of teams fits."

MASSAC COUNTY

Fourth-year head coach Justin Kindle welcomes back four seniors and five juniors to his varsity squad.

Sharpshooter Sophie Bormann returns at guard. Bormann was an All-Conference performer last year, and according to Kindle, will be expected to help lead this year's squad.

Olivia Farmer (guard), Monique Hart (forward) and Jada Tolbert (forward) are the other seniors on the team. Hart is also a returning starter.

Five juniors out for hoops include: Elise Coakley (post), Adalyn Gower (point guard), Brooklyn Burnett (post), Clara Elliott (forward), and Kaity Holley (guard). Of that group, Coakley and Gower both started last year. Burnett becomes a starter this year.

Three sophomores who figure into the mix for varsity playing time are: Alyssa Browning (post). Makiah Cox (guard) and Briley Wentworth (forward). One freshman - Kenna Hight - will also likely get a chance for some varsity minutes.

"What I like about our team is that we are a year older and more experienced playing the game," Kindle said. "And I'm hoping that we can use that experience to our advantage. Maybe, we can pull out some wins in some close games that we would have lost last year. I think we can compete for the top spot in the conference."

Kindle said Massac will have the capability of scoring inside with Coakley and Burnett and can also kick it outside to Bormann and Gower.

"We're just trying to catch Benton. They're the champs until someone beats them," he said. "And Harrisburg, with Jake Stewart coaching, will always be competitive."

The Patriots, who were 18-11 last year, open the season at Marion on Friday, Nov. 18.

HARRISBURG

The Bulldogs are led by 12-year head coach Jake Stewart.

Last season, the Dogs finished 18-15 overall. From that team, only one senior returns to the starting lineup - All-Conference point guard Sydny Neal. There are no other seniors on the squad.

Three juniors will join Neal in the starting lineup. They are forward Frankie Leigh Nicholes, guard Kameron Adams, and forward McKenzie Boyd. One other junior - Laynie Kleinfeldt - will push for playing time.

There are seven sophomores on the varsity squad with Kinzleigh Smothers expected to start at guard. Other juniors include: Hannah Jones, Olivia Fehrenbacher (transfer from Salem), Kaylee King, Keely Hines and Abby Staley.

Two freshmen who could also fight for playing time are Jamisen Green and Hannah Rorer.

"All five of my starters can score," Stewart said. "We're going to be a little smaller than we have been, but I expect us to get out and run a lot and press a lot on defense. The faster the tempo, the better."

Stewart said Benton and Massac County are the league favorites.

"I still think we are capable of winning 20 game," he said. "We just have to work harder than our opponent. We have to play smart, too."

Stewart said Neal will provide leadership to the team.

"Syd is going to be one of the best players in our conference, both offensively and defensively."

Harrisburg opens with a round-robin tournament next week at home.

HERRIN

The Tigers graduated eight from last year's 16-14 team and have a new head coach in Jacob Emling, who previously coached boys basketball and softball at Elverado High School. Emling replaces Chris Roberts at the helm.

There are only three seniors on this year's Herrin team and none are returning starters. The trio includes post player Reese Brandon, guard Sydney Allen and forward Loreal Tucker.

Four juniors - all of whom may start at one time or another - include guard Jersey Summers, post players Janiya Harrison and Karli Mann (back on the team after opting out last year), and point guard Lexi Pickles.

The one sophomore who will either start or see playing time at guard is Sophie Schramm.

Two freshmen who will push for playing time early are Gracie Craft and Harley Summers.

"We're a very athletic team, so we're going to try and get up and down the floor and score some points in transition," Emling said. "The girls have bought into the system, and if they keep working hard, I think we might surprise some people. We've already in practice gotten a lot better defensively. We're going to get after people and I plan to play a lot of girls."

Emling said he has thoroughly enjoyed getting back into coaching basketball and that he has pretty much taken the same mindset with coaching girls as he did when coaching boys at Elverado.

"I tell the girls that I have expectations - that we have the athleticism and depth to win some ballgames."

Herrin opens the season at home Nov. 17 against Anna-Jonesboro and then travels to Carbondale on Nov. 19.

WEST FRANKFORT

The Redbirds went 4-22 a year ago under then first-year head coach Jason Thrash. This season, the expectations are much greater.

"I think we could easily be a 10-to-12-win team," Thrash said. "We're young, but I'm excited about the young players we have coming up through the system. As long as they have a good attitude and put forth effort, we will be fine. As I told the girls, anyone can play with effort and have the right attitude, and that includes life in general, not just athletics. Those are things that all of us can control."

West Frankfort returns two seniors - April Dimitroff at center and Lani Wolfe at point guard. Both started last season.

Only two juniors are out for the team - Aleah Russell at guard and Hannah Mullins at forward. Mullins did not play last year, but did play ball her freshman year.

Three sophomores vying for considerable minutes are: Kynzie Mullins, Bailey Neibch and Katelyn Sileven. Of the seven freshmen out for the sport, Makayla Shelton and Evyn Lemmon should see some varsity minutes this season.

"I emphasize fundamentals and defense," said Thrash, who formerly coached women and men at Rend Lake College. "You can accomplish a lot as a team when you give 100% effort."

The Redbirds open the season at home next Tuesday with a non-conference battle against Carterville and follow up with a round-robin tournament next week at Harrisburg that will feature Carmi, Eldorado, Anna-Jonesboro and the host Bulldogs.

MURPHYSBORO

The Red Devils are looking to do far more than win some ballgames. They're looking to change the culture within the program - break away from a losing mentality to a winning one.

First-year head coach Rob Kirk might be the right guy for the job. A former junior high basketball coach at Elverado and current boys track coach at Murphy, Kirk is excited to take over the coaching reins.

"We have some athletes," Kirk said. "We just have to be willing to work hard if we want to turn this program into a winner someday. We must play with discipline. We must show up at practice and put in the time. That's the only way you get better. If we do all that, I am convinced the wins will come."

Perhaps not all at once. The Red Devils haven't won a game in four seasons of basketball.

"We're not focusing on the past," Kirk said. "We're all about changing the culture now and moving forward. We must work together as good teams do."

Seniors on the team are point guard India Harris, center Kearston Svanda and post player Nadia Werner. The latter is a first-year player.

Juniors on the squad include: Alexis Blevens (forward), Clara Gahagan (guard), Gamina Oliver (guard), and Lilly Youngberg (forward).

Three sophomores could make an impact with the varsity, They are Sydney Maynor (forward), Hannah Rice (post player), and Ayla Smith (guard). No freshmen are set to play varsity ball at this time.