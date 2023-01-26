Girls Basketball | Bittle breaks Marion's all-time girls scoring record in win over Meridian

MARION — Jerzy Bittle came into the game needing 10 points to break the Marion all-time girls scoring record. She got that and one more in the first quarter to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 61-29 win over Meridian in a non-conference girls basketball game at Virgil “Cuss” Wilson Gymnasium on Thursday night.

“Honestly, my thoughts just went numb, so I was just out there playing like I always do,” Bittle said. “I don’t really care about all that stuff with the record, but with people always telling me how many points I need I couldn’t help but know I was close and I knew I hit it when everybody went crazy.”

Marion improved to 12-14 while Meridian saw its two-game win streak snapped to fall to 14-9 on the season.

“We knew this was going to happen at some point, but we didn’t want to lose sight of the team as a whole and the way we’ve been playing. The record just came naturally,” said Marion coach Melissa Courter. “Putting the seniors on the floor with her so they could share this milestone with her was another great thing.”

Bittle led the game with 36 points, including four 3-pointers and 6-of-8 from the free throw line, to give her the new record of 1,728 for her career. The old record was 1,701 set by Clarissa Gross in 2002.

“It was a very physical game and now that it’s over (I) realize just how physical it was because I’m hurting,” Bittle said.

Libbie Garrett came off the bench to score 12 points. Justice Green also came off the bench to lead Meridian with 14 points, including the Lady Bobcats only 3-pointer.

Bittle's run at the record got off to a rocky start with her first shot 30 seconds into the game getting blocked. Her second shot also missed when a 3-point attempt from the left side bounced off the rim.

“I like to shoot and sometimes it just goes in,” Bittle said. “I don’t have a favorite shot or a favorite side to shoot from. I just mix it up. I was wide open at the start, so I might as well take those shots right?”

After the Lady Bobcats took the lead on a basket by Kalynn Crain, Bittle finally scored when she was fouled, attempting a shot from the lane where she made both attempts at the 1:38 mark.

Her next shot bounced out, but her teammate got the rebound and fed her for an easy basket and she was six points away with 5:45 remaining.

The senior then canned a 3-pointer from the left side, and with 3:52 remaining, she was just three points away.

After a missed short shot and a missed 3-pointer from the left side, Bittle made a running basket coming from the left side, leaving her tied with Gross with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter.

After two more missed shots, including a 3-pointer from the right side, Bittle made a layup. With 2:36 remaining, the game was stopped and she was recognized for her achievement.

“I think I knew I had nine and I was thinking if it happens, it happens,” Bittle said. “On that basket I got the ball on the block and was wide open.”

The game resumed with Marion leading 11-2 and with Meridian getting two free throws from Justice Green and two more from Crain wrapped around a basket by Kristen Kadela, the Lady Bobcats cut the lead to 13-6 heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Bittle scored eight of her team’s 15 points to give her 19 at the half. The Marion defense held Meridian to just three points to take a 28-9 lead at the half.

Marion extended its lead by eight in the third quarter with Bittle scoring 13 points and finished the game with four points in the fourth quarter.