Girls Basketball | Bittle joins elite scoring club at Marion

MARION — Jerzy Bittle draws a lot of attention on the basketball court, whether it be from defenders or fans or whomever else.

When asked about that very thing, the Marion junior does one of the things she does best on the hardwood: swat a deflection.

“I don’t like attention,” Bittle said. “I just like playing as hard as I can. And seeing results.”

Bittle definitely plays hard — and most definitely sees results.

During the Carbondale Mid-Winter Classic tournament, Bittle reached the 1,000-point mark for her career in a game against Carterville on Jan. 18. After scoring 16 points in Wednesday’s game at Mount Vernon, she now has 1,165 total points in three seasons.

It’s worth remembering that her sophomore season only had 10 games — and almost didn’t have any.

Bittle is a pure shooter with a silky perfect stroke from the 3-point arc and the foul line, but can also slash and drive with the best of them when she chooses. Her passing has improved with each season, as well.

In this junior year, Bittle is averaging over 18 points per game, grabbing five rebounds and dishing three assists. She’s also swiping at least four steals per night and, as mentioned earlier, collects 2.5 deflections each game.

If you ask Marion head coach Casey Rose for Bittle’s statistics, he’ll put the deflections part in all caps.

“You have to remember that she’s only a junior,” Rose said. “She has an opportunity to break the all-time scoring record here and I think, honestly, the best that she’s been on the floor is defensively. The way she’s reading.”

But it’s the scoring ability that gains Bittle the most attention. Rose said adding a Euro step move to her game helped cut down on charges — of which she was averaging more than one per game as a sophomore — but doesn’t diminish her strength at getting to the basket.

Don’t leave her open from beyond the arc, either.

“I love shooting the ball,” Bittle said. “Especially if it’s going in.”

That response came after being asked twice what her favorite part of the game is. Bittle’s initial answer had nothing to do with shooting or swatting the ball.

“Just getting with my teammates,” she said. “We’ve done so well and improved so much this season. It’s fun to see what our limits can be.”

Indeed, the Lady Wildcats guaranteed themselves a winning season after Tuesday’s win over Herrin that put them at 16-12. It’s helped that Gracie Connor’s scoring has improved dramatically, with outside shooters Lydia Phelps and Payton Strobel on the wings. There’s also Karris Rhine, Lily Garrett and Kristen Kadela doing the dirty work.

“We’ve said from the very beginning that shooters need to shoot,” Rose said. “We need everyone to be a threat because we don’t want teams to go box-and-one or triangle-and-two. If we’re one-dimensional, we’ll be really easy to beat in the postseason.”

Bittle was honored after Tuesday’s game with a basketball marking her entry into the 1,000-point club, which now has 10 members. And to make the occasion even more memorable, seven of the other club members joined Bittle on the court.

The all-time record holder, Clarissa Gross, couldn’t make it but No. 2 on the list, Lindsay Lenon Fly, was there along with daughter Marlee. After her was Amy Fletcher, Kyla Parker Burford, Jessie Crabtree, Abby Bayer, Jeanine Kobler Ragain and Tiffanie Finnie Beard. The only other member not there was Debbie Cole.

If all things go well and Bittle maintains her current average, she has a good chance of overtaking Gross (1,701) for the top spot or at least reaching Fly (1,596) in her senior season.

Maybe then she’ll enjoy the attention.

“She’s just a very humble kid,” Rose said. “She’s very stoic. She leads by example and that’s her leadership qualities. She can tell you a ton about basketball if you get her to open up, I promise you that.”

When asked for more about Bittle, the same topic came back to Rose’s mind.

“Her ability to just lead by example is amazing,” he said. “We keep telling players to be vocal leaders but she doesn’t have to be and everyone is starting to understand that.”

Bittle also garners some attention because of her famous brother-in-law, Lance Lynn, who once pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals but now is an all-star with the Chicago White Sox.

How many times does she get asked about him?

“Quite a few,” she said. “It’s fun. I’m proud of him. He’s a horse. I look up to him.”

A horse?

“A horse on the mound,” she said.

Off the court, Bittle enjoys hunting and fishing, but most of all, just being with her biggest fans.

“I love being with my family,” Bittle said. “They’re my biggest support system. I love spending time with them.”

Bittle is also an exceptional softball player and has two more seasons at second base for the Lady Wildcats upcoming.

For now, there’s at least one more game on the basketball court. Marion opens postseason play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Herrin Class 3A Regional against Centralia.

