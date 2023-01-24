Girls Basketball | Bittle leads Marion past Centralia

MARION — Senior guard Jerzy Bittle poured in 32 points Tuesday to lead the Marion High School girls basketball team to a 50-35 win over Centralia in South Seven Conference play.

The win was especially sweet for the Wildcats as it was part of Marion's Senior Night festivities.

Bittle is now only 10 points short of the school record of 1,701 set by Clarissa Gross 20 years ago. Bittle knocked down eight two-point field goals, two 3-pointers and 10 free throws to account for her 32.

No other Marion player reached double figures. Alexis Ucci had six, Libbie Garrett netted five and Lydia Phelps contributed three, while Kristen Kadela added two.

Marion led 18-12 after one period and 24-19 at the half. The Wildcats extended the advantage in the third period to double digits and won by 15.

"None of these girls had ever beaten Centralia," said Marion coach Melissa Courter. "So, this was a big win for them in multiple ways."

Courter said Bittle was outstanding.

"She never feels the pressure. She's always cool, calm and collected," the coach said of her senior standout. "We're finally playing well as a team. We're distributing the ball. Obviously, there's room for improvement everywhere, but we are clicking on all cylinders right now."

Centralia was led in scoring by JaLea Shered who finished with 16 points. Jasaiyah Wallace followed with 11 points.

Marion improves to 11-14 overall and 4-3 in the conference, while the Orphan Annies slide to 4-15 overall and 4-4 in the league.

The Wildcats play host to Meridian on Thursday with the table set for Bittle to break the career scoring record.