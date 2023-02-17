METROPOLIS — Senior Sophie Bormann poured in 22 points and teammates Elise Coakley and Brooklynn Burnett added 12 apiece to lead the Massac County Patriots to a 57-33 victory over the Carterville Lions Friday to capture the Class 2A regional championship.

With the victory, the Patriots improve to 24-5 overall.

"We've won 14 in a row now and haven't lost since the first game this calendar year to McCracken County. Ever since then, the girls have turned it on," said fourth-year Patriots head coach Justin Kindle.

Kindle said Massac County's defense was solid.

"We rebounded well tonight and did a good job of getting second-shot opportunities while denying them second chances."

The Patriots held more than a 2-to-1 rebounding edge for the game - 29-o-14.

Bormann, who notched 14 of her 22 points in the second half, said winning the regional was special.

"A little bittersweet, I guess, as this was our last home game, but I thought this was on of the better games that we played. We have such good team chemistry this year. We have a lot of selfless ballplayers. It's said that defense wins games, and if we continue to play defense like we did tonight, we might be hard to beat (at the Du Quoin Sectional)."

Massac County will take on Breese Mater Dei in the opening round of the sectional on Tuesday.

Carterville head coach Todd Rogers said Massac was simply the better team on this night.

"They're a great team, but we didn't shoot the ball very well," he said.

For the night, the Lions could only convert 12-oif-43 shots or 29%.

"II couldn't be more pleased with our girls' efforts," Rogers said. "We righted the ship right after Christmas and played very well down the stretch."