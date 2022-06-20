Girls Basketball | Carbondale camp helps build program's future

CARBONDALE — Carbondale girls basketball coach Tracy Hill gets a potential glimpse into the future this week as CCHS hosts the Lady Terrier Basketball Camp which began Monday and runs through Thursday. For Hill and the rest of the Terrier coaching staff, the camp is a good chance to lay a foundation that future Carbondale teams can be built upon.

“I mean, that’s the whole goal is to try to develop our program and start that when they’re young,” she said. “When the girls get in here and the high school girls get to work with them, good things happen. I feel like it’s very beneficial.”

But it isn’t just the young future Terriers who are able to benefit from the camp. Current players like junior Alana Ellsworth get to view the game from the teaching perspective as they work with younger players during the four day camp.

“It’s so fun and interesting to try to figure out how to explain it, especially to a younger person who might not have all the basketball terminology,” Ellsworth said. “It’s fun to explain it to them and then to see them make progress.”

“It makes the older girls feel good to know that they’re role models for the younger girls,” Hill added. “It develops those leadership skills and developing roles on our team – who the leaders are. And it’s good for the younger girls because they can look up to them.”

The campers are learning the fundamentals of the game while also having fun with the game and the coaches can already see the results of the work.

“In the fall, we did a third and fourth grade Future Terrier program and had some of the same girls that are here at camp that were there,” Hill said. “They remember those skills we worked on and you can tell they’ve improved. It’s exciting to see them come back and show that improvement.”

And getting to see that improvement in real time is great for the player-coaches as well.

“It’s so cool and you see the excitement there,” Ellsworth said. “It’s like figuring it out and getting to experience that happiness from when you figured it out the first time. It’s so cool.”

While the players going through the Lady Terriers Basketball Camp this week may take a while to reach the halls of CCHS, the work they’re doing now will do them well when they finally do.

“That’s the only way to develop your program is to start young,” Hill said. “Hopefully that’ll carry over and they’ll be our high school Lady Terriers.”

When and if these campers do put on the Carbondale uniform, it won’t just be the coaches who are happy to see them, but the current Terriers who helped them this week will be rooting for them as well.

“It’ll be cool because you can see them do well,” Ellsworth said. “And you know you had a part in getting them there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0