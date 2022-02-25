Girls Basketball | Carterville defeats Breese Mater Dei in the Nashville 2A Sectional championship

NASHVILLE — Amayah Doyle scored 15 of her game-high 26 points in the third quarter and big sister Alecia Doyle scored 22 points to help Carterville take down Breese Mater Dei, 63-52, in the Nashville 2A Sectional championship game Friday night at Assembly Hall.

Carterville’s season continues at 27-6 and now the Lady Lions face Pana (34-1) at the Vandalia Super-Sectional on Monday at 7 p.m., while Mater Dei finishes at 19-13.

“I cannot be more proud than I am right now of this team,” beamed Carterville coach Todd Rogers, whose team lost to Mater Dei in a Saturday matinee game back on Dec. 4 by four points.

“We played them in December and we had already seen them and competed with them then,” Rogers said. “We knew what we had to do and played them different this time.”

There were five lead changes in the first quarter, but it ended with Kasha Ward drilling a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Lions a 14-10 lead. And then fellow senior Kristin Edmonds hit a trey to start the second quarter for a key seven-point edge.

Carterville led 24-17 at the half, then Rogers let Amayah Doyle know at the break that she was getting a heavy dose of passes in the third quarter.

“I was in the locker room and prayed to God for his confidence and his peace and I went out there and knew I had to step up,” Amayah Doyle said. “I knew I had to get out of my comfort zone. Just listening to my coach and finding those open spots. I had to do it for my team.”

The third quarter was mostly about getting Mater Dei’s 6-foot-2 freshman Alyssa Koerkenmeier away from the basket and letting Amayah Doyle go to work.

“We saw an opening,” Rogers said. “We saw that that was an opportunity and we threw it to the corner and pulled their big kid out and that opened up the middle for us to attack the basket. And then Amayah did a great job.”

Amayah Doyle, who averaged 15.3 points per game coming in, hit a 3-pointer and four two-point goals and four free throws in the frame. And most importantly, the trey and one of the field goals pushed Carterville’s lead to 11 at 33-22 at just under the six-minute mark.

Mater Dei chipped away and got within 41-39 when Koerkenmeier split a pair of free throws for the first points of the fourth quarter. And the Lady Knights rebounded the second free throw and had a 3-point shot miss that would’ve given them the lead.

The next points were from Alecia Doyle, who averages 17 points per game, and it turned out to be Carterville’s last field goal of the night. The rest of the way, Alecia Doyle went 11-of-12 from the foul line, Amayah Doyle went 6-for-6 and Edmonds sank the final two.

Alecia, the senior headed to Southeast Missouri State, finished 12-of-15 from the stripe. Amayah, the sophomore, finished 13-for-15. Carterville was 28-for-35 for the game.

“Free throws were key,” Amayah Doyle said. “I was missing them in the beginning and I realized those are key shots and we need those.”

Rogers, as any good coach would be, wasn’t thrilled with the seven misses. But knew his girls were rock solid in the fourth quarter.

“The last few games we’ve been hitting them at the right times,” Rogers said. “We missed some tonight but we hit them late when it mattered, for sure.”

And the free throws, along with strong defense, helped Carterville push its lead back to double figures by the game’s end.

“What I’m so proud of us that we got up 11 and they made that mad dash and we kept our composure and never lost the lead,” Rogers said. “We came back and extended it. Our defense was still pretty good even though we gave up 52 points.”

Avery Trame led Mater Dei with 14 points. Kailynn Kruep and Maris Zurliene both had 11.

