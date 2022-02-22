Girls Basketball | Carterville defeats Nashville at Class 2A sectional

NASHVILLE — Top seed Carterville took the lead for good at the end of the first half and after blowing a 10-point lead in the third quarter held on to beat third seed Nashville, 35-25, Tuesday night to advance to the championship game of the Class 2A Nashville girls basketball sectional.

“We have great role players and they stepped up when they needed to,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “After they got within one we answered the bell and finished the game taking care of the ball and making free throws when it mattered. That’s the name of the game. It was a great game by our kids. I’m very proud of them.”

Carterville (26-6) will play fourth seed Breese Mater Dei (19-12) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mater Dei beat Benton, 43-30. Nashville finished with a 22-9 record and Benton finished 23-6.

Carterville guard Alecia Doyle led the game with 19 points. The senior was deadly from the free throw line making 9-of-10 for the game, including her first nine and seven in the final 1:29 to extend a three-point lead to the final 10-point margin.

The Lady Lions as a team were almost perfect at the line making 12-of-14 while shooting just 10-of-31 from the field overall and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

“Nashville is a very good team and it was two teams playing good defense and baskets were hard to come by,” Rogers said.

In the first quarter, the Hornettes shot 3-of-8 from the field and 1-of-3 from beyond the arc, but lost their shooting eye in the middle two quarters missing 15 straight shots to fall behind by 10 points. For the game, Nashville shot 8-of-36 from the field, including 4-of-16 from long distance, and 4-of-12 from the line.

“You have to give credit to their defense – all the shots were contested – but we couldn’t make one either” said Nashville coach Doug Althoff. “You think about it, it’s a big game and sometimes its hard to make one in a big game because it’s a lot more pressure. I really think we played as hard as we could, but it just didn’t happen for us.”

Carterville scored the final eight points in the second quarter to take a three-point lead at the half and opened the third quarter with the first seven on two baskets by Doyle and a 3-pointer by Kristin Edmonds from the top of the key to take a 10-point lead with 5:33 remaining in the quarter.

Nashville, who scored just one point in the second quarter by missing all 10 of their shots from the field came out of the intermission cold missing their first five shots, but a 3-pointer by Jordan Donato got the Hornettes going leading to a layup by the newly minted all-time scoring leader Alyssa Cole and a free throw by Reese Varel to cut the lead to four heading into the fourth quarter.

Baylie Newman split a pair of free throws to open the fourth to keep the run going and Cole sank a jumper 1:40 later and the Hornettes trailed by one with 5:50 remaining.

Kasha Ward canned a 3-pointer to give Carterville a four-point lead and after Nashville missed a pair of free throws Halle Rueter sank a long 3-pointer from the top of the key and the lead was back to one with 4:03 left.

Carterville got back on track when Edmonds sank another from beyond the arc and Ward followed with jumper from the left side of the free throw line to extend the lead to six.

“They made that nice run late, but we were able to answer by making a couple big shots,” Rogers said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0