Girls Basketball | Carterville routs Du Quoin in conference play

CARTERVILLE — Junior post player Amayah Doyle erupted for 21 points Thursday to lead the Carterville High School girls basketball team to a resounding 51-22 victory over visiting Du Quoin in River-to-River Conference (Mississippi Division) play.

With the win, Carterville improves to 11-10 overall, 3-2 in the Mississippi. The Du Quoin Indians fall to 6-13 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Doyle, who is like a runaway freight train on the floor, drained two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, added a pair of conventional two-point field goals in the second quarter, tacked on seven points in the third period on three field goals and a free throw, and added two free throws and a field goal over the final eight minutes to account for her point total.

The Lions led at each quarter break: 14-6, 29-11, and 43-19.

The Indians actually took an early 6-4 lead on triples from Kallie Oestreicher and Addy Denault, forcing Carterville head coach Todd Rogers to call timeout and switch defenses.

"The Oestreicher girl is a great shooter and we really wanted to pay attention to her," Rogers said. "We were kind of doing a box-and-one on her, but to be frank, we didn't play it very well. Once we switched to a man defense, we were able to speed up the pace of the game and that led to some easy transition baskets for us on the offensive end."

Rogers said the Lions needed a win coming on the heels of four straight losses to Goreville, Marion, Pinckneyville and Carlyle.

"We needed to come back home, execute on both ends of the floor, and get back in the win column," he said. "I'm proud of the way the kids played tonight. We got off to a bit of a slow start, but once we got going, things started working out for us."

Rogers added that Doyle continues to improve as a basketball player. Last month, she passed the 1,000-point mark for her career. She may flirt with 2,000 points before she graduates next year.

"Everybody in the gym knows that Amayah is a great player," Rogers said. "And she draws a lot of attention when we have the ball. There are times that there are two or three players around her after she catches the ball. She's a strong kid, though, and very resilient. She can hit the three. She can hit the mid-range shot and she can score around the basket. Tonight, Amayah didn't force her shots. She played a solid game."

Kennedy Rushing tallied eight points for the Lions in a supporting role. Avi Tomas and Olivia Russell added five.

Du Quoin was paced by Oestreicher's 15 points.

Indians coach Shawn File took the loss in stride.

"Putting that man-to-man pressure on us was a killer tonight," he said. "Carterville did a good job defensively, stopping us from what we were trying to do. We don't have a Doyle, who is such a great athlete and player."

File said he has a young ballclub that is working through growing pains. It will be a much improved team in time.

"We're still trying to find our way, but we'll get there," he said. "When you're playing in the River-to-River Conference, there are no off nights. Everybody comes at you. We're going to keep doing our best and push forward."

The Indians travel to Sesser-Valier on Saturday to take on Murphysboro in non-conference play. The Lions travel to Benton to compete in a shootout with Mount Vernon.