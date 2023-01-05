Girls Basketball | Centralia gets win over Carbondale

CARBONDALE — Centralia got off to a fast start and held off a fourth quarter rally by Carbondale to beat the Terriers, 49-35, in a South Seven girls basketball game Thursday night at the Terriers' gymnasium.

“We were looking to prove something,” said Centralia coach Katie Meador Steffen. “We played a complete game this time around. We’ve been struggling all year with our turnovers and being able to finish a shot and more people stepping up to score and tonight that’s what we had. The girls really dialed in defensively and took away (Madysyn Butler’s) 3-point shot for the most part. We communicated the best we have all year and we finished - looking to score.”

Centralia improved to 3-11 on the season and 3-3 in the conference while Carbondale fell to 6-11 overall and 1-3 in the conference. The Terriers had beaten the Annies in their first meeting at Centralia, 47-43.

“I was a little bit disappointed in our effort in the first half,” said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. “I felt they had something to prove after we beat them on their home court and I felt like they out-played us in the first half. We got beat down the floor a few times and you just can’t have that since I think we are pretty equal as far as ability is concerned. We even got beat one time on a free throw.”

JaLea Shered came off the bench to lead the Annies with 21 points, including 5-for-5 from the free throw line. Jasaiyah Wallace finished with 16 points.

Butler led the Terriers with 12 points - all from beyond the arc - with one in the first quarter, two in the second and the last with 4:19 left in the game to complete an 8-0 run that started with 6:31 left that sliced a 20-point lead down to 12.

The Annies got off to a fast start making six of their first nine shots to jump out to an 11-0 lead. The Terriers, on the other hand, got off to a very slow start missing their first eight shots until Butler sank a 3-pointer from the right corner to snap the opening run and get Carbondale on the board with 2:02 left in the first quarter.

Malaya Tarver put back a missed 3-pointer and then drew a foul and split her two free throws to cut the lead to five, 11-6, heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter opened with the Annies regaining their momentum making their first four shots wrapped around another 3-pointer by Butler to extend their lead to 19-9 with 5:31 left in the half.

A layup by Ariyana Robertson followed by a put-back by Madyson Swope cut the lead back to six, but back-to-back baskets by Jasaiyah Wallace regained the Annies’ 10-point lead with 3:59 remaining.

Carbondale went to the line in back-to-back possessions, but only could manage to make one of four free throw attempts. After a basket by Shered, Butler made her third from beyond the arc to cut the lead back to 25-17 with 2:36 left.

The Annies came right back with a 7-0 run, including back-to-back baskets by Shered, to close out the second quarter to take a 32-17 lead at the half.

The third quarter was a bit ragged with the Annies missing their first five shots and the Terriers making their first shot, but missing their next eight. Centralia made their last three shots, including a 3-pointer by Kathara Williams to take a 40-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Annies extended their lead back to 20 with a fast-break basket by Shered, but the Terriers rallied started by a free throw and a bucket by Swope continued by a basket by Tarver and finished by Butler’s 3-pointer, but that was as close as the Terriers would get.