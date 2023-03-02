NORMAL — The Christopher High School girls basketball team scored the first eight points of the game and never trailed en route to a 42-28 victory over Champaign St. Thomas More on Thursday in the second semifinal round game of the Class 1A state tournament.

With the win, the Bearcats improve to 31-3 and will take on another Southern Illinois squad – Okawville – in the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday.

First Team All-Stater Amiah Hargrove did not shy away from the bright lights of Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University. She led the charge offensively, pouring in 23 points, converting 9-of-16 shots from the field and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Hargrove wasn’t too shabby on the defensive end either, yanking down 16 rebounds and blocking four shots.

“It was a very physical game, but we’re kind of getting used to that,” said Hargrove. “Whatever I can do to help my teammates, I will do.”

Hargrove said the Bearcats are trailblazers of sorts as no other Christopher boys or girls team had ever advanced to state.

“At times, it doesn’t feel real. It’s like we’re living a dream,” she said.

After jumping out to an 8-0 lead on a pair of baskets from Emily VanHoorebeke and Hargrove, the Sabers of St. Thomas More closed to within a point at 8-7.

But that would be as close as they would get the rest of the day.

Hargrove converted a conventional 3-point play to make it 11-7 and followed up with a layup to increase the lead to six at 13-7.

Rurari Quarnsrom hit a pair of free throws, but Christopher closed out the half with three additional baskets. VanHoorebeke knocked down her third field goal and McKensie Jackson dropped in two shots from the perimeter, as well, to give the Bearcats a semi-comfortable 19-9 lead at the half.

“I didn’t think we did a very good job on the defensive boards in the first quarter, but we did a much better job in the second quarter and in the second half,” said Christopher first-year head coach Hayden Carter. “Anytime, you can hold a team to nine points for a half, you’re doing something right defensively. I thought that was pretty impressive. Our help defense was much better in the second quarter.”

Maddy Swisher opened the third quarter with a shot from beyond the arc to cut the Bearcats’ lead to seven. Hargrove answered on the other end and followed up with a pair of free throws to frustrate the Sabers.

Christopher built a 17-point lead at 34-17 with 3-pointers from Makayla Dejear and Jessica Gordon sandwiched around a two-point field goal from Hargrove. Quarnstrom made one of two free throws and notched a field goal for St. Thomas More to close out the period at 34-20.

After VanHoorebeke scored down low to make it 36-20, Emma Devocelle drained back-to-back triples to cut the deficit to 10 at 36-26.

A steal and bucket from Quarnstrom pulled the Sabers within eight, but the rally was thwarted when Hargrove banked one in off the glass and followed with two free throws. VanHoorebeke then scored again off a feed from Hargrove to account for the final score.

“We feel that anytime we can get the ball to Amiah in a position to score, we will be successful,” Carter said.

He added that the Bearcats deserve to be where they are at – battling it out for a state title Saturday.

“This is what we’ve worked so hard for,” he said. “Sure, we had some nerves today. The lights are definitely brighter here, but the game is the same. Once we settled down, we played pretty well.”

VanHoorebeke, who did not score in Christopher's Super-Sectional win Monday over Neoga, said she was glad to contribute on the offensive end. She was not afraid to take the shots when she was open.

“My confidence comes from these other girls,” the senior said, motioning to her teammates.

Girls Basketball | Amiah Hargrove leads the way in votes as Southern Illinois is well represented in All-State honors The Illinois Associated Press Class 1A-4A All-State girls’ basketball teams have been named as voted on by a statewide panel of newspaper sports writers/editors, TV/radio broadcasters, and internet-site editors/reporters. All media members covering high school basketball in the state were eligible to nominate and vote for players.

OKAWVILLE 49, GALENA 31

In the first semifinal game Thursday, Okawville fell behind 6-1 and still trailed 10-9 after one period, but regained its composure in the second period to push out to a 22-16 halftime lead and proceeded to beat Galena, 49-31.

Okawville was led by Alayna Kraus’ 23 points. She was 7-of-20 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc and 6-of-7 from the free-throw line. Briley Rhodes followed with 10 points for the Rockets.

Addie Hefel was the lone Galena player to reach double figures with 11.

Okawville head coach Haylee Bowers said her team “had the jitters” the first few minutes of the ballgame, but eventually, calmed down and played well.

“I tell them every day that your talent needs to speak your words,” she said. “You need to play like you have faith in your ability. Play your game and we will likely come out on top.”

She added that in the preseason the goal was to get to state and win a championship.

“That’s been our mentality all year. It’s the ultimate goal and we’re one game away from it.”

Okawville last appeared at state in 2006 when Bowers was a freshman.

The Rockets, now 33-4 overall, advance to the Class 1A state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday against Christopher. Galena finishes 34-2.