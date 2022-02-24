Girls Basketball | Compton leads Goreville past Christopher to win Sectional championship

SESSER — It was a game Abby Compton will remember for the rest of her life.

The 6-foot sophomore forward stood tall Thursday night, pouring in 30 points and grabbing eight rebounds to lead the Goreville Blackcats to a come-from-behind victory against the Christopher Bearcats in the championship game of the Sesser-Valier Sectional, 57-53.

Goreville trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter at 36-25 and 38-27 before mounting its comeback late in the third period.

Compton pumped in 14 of her team's 21 first-half points and 16 of her team's 36 second-half points. Most came from deep inside the paint with a variety of right- and left-handed layups.

Compton was overjoyed in describing the win.

"This is 100 percent the best game I have ever played, but I couldn't have done it without my team," she said. "We came into the game thinking nothing before postseason matters. We're a new team. It's a new day. We're just going to take it."

Compton was referencing two regular season losses to the Bearcats.

"Obviously, Amiah (6-foot-2 sophomore forward Hargrove of the Bearcats) is a great athlete. We knew we had to shut her down and I think we did a great job of that tonight."

Well, not exactly.

Hargrove was indeed held to eight points in the first half and was 0-of-5 on shots from beyond the 3-point arc, but she did bounce back in the second half to tally 24 additional points and finish with a game-high 32 points. She was, however, unable to connect on a single triple as Compton and others got up in her face often and did not allow Hargrove to get her feet set for too many open perimeter shots.

Goreville head coach Pete Gordon doled out the praise for his prize sophomore.

"Compton was phenomenal tonight. She accepted the challenge to go up against her (Hargrove). She texted me early in the week and said, 'Coach, I want to guard her.' That's what she did and I thought she did a pretty good job on her."

Gordon said Christopher played well. It was simply Goreville's night to shine.

"It's hard to beat anyone in our conference three times in the same season," he said. "We're so familiar with one another," he said.

The Bearcats were playing Thursday's title game without their second-leading scorer and team leader in Jessica Gordon. The junior sustained an injury in the sectional opener against Gallatin County Tuesday and didn't dress for the Goreville match.

"We lost our starting point guard to a pretty significant knee injury and the girls battled through that and did what they could to try to win the game. It just wasn't quite enough," said Christopher head coach Seiger Shurtz. "We had a few panic turnovers where that 11-point lead in the third quarter evaporated quickly. That's some of the stuff (turnovers) that we did in the beginning of the season and it kind of resurfaced at the end of the season, and certainly at a critical point in the game tonight."

Goreville led 10-6 after one period. Christopher took a 22-21 lead into the intermission. The Bearcats extended the advantage to four points at 38-34 through three periods, but the Blackcats, behind Compton and junior reserve guard Macie Tosh completed the comeback. Tosh notched 11 second-half points to spark Goreville. Also contributing mightily was freshman Breanna Suits, who flipped in seven points, including 5-of-6 free throws in the second half after going scoreless in the first.

"I told Bree at halftime that she is no longer a freshman," Gordon said. "I said you've played enough basketball. You need to buck up here and play a little better, and by golly, she responded. It was such a joy to see that. It was really a great second half."

With the victory, Goreville improves to 23-10 overall and advances to the Wayne City Super-Sectional Monday. The Bearcats wrap up their season at 26-4, Black Diamond Conference and Christopher Regional champions.

