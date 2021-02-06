Girls Basketball | Doyle sisters lift Carterville past Herrin

The Tigers continued to chip away at the deficit in the fourth period.

Junior forward Presli Karnes knocked down consecutive jumpers to pull Herrin within one at 26-25. Carterville's Kasha Ward then netted one of two free throws for a two-point advantage. Amayah Doyle then drove the lane and scored to put the Lions back up by four at 29-25.

The Tigers weren't done. Karnes canned another baseline jumper to whittle the deficit back to two. Alecia Doyle canceled that out with a pair of free throws. Herrin senior guard Kelby Weber then made one of two free tosses to get the Tigers within three at 31-28, but that would be as close as they would get.

Alecia Doyle made a free toss. Amayah Doyle tacked on two more free throws for a 34-28 lead. Freshman Jersey Summers closed the gap to four for the Tigers on a nifty reverse lay-up along the baseline, but Carterville closed out the win by scoring the final four points.

"We had to grind this one out," Rogers said. "But in the end, we got it done."

Herrin head coach Chris Roberts said he was proud of his team's effort.