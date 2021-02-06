Girls Basketball | Doyle sisters lift Carterville past Herrin

CARTERVILLE — How important are the Doyle sisters — Alecia and Amayah — to the success of the Carterville basketball team?
Pretty darned important.
The duo combined for 31 of their team's 38 points Saturday afternoon to lead the Lions to a 38-30 win over a feisty Herrin ball club that pulled within one point of tying the game in the fourth period after trailing by as many as 12.
Junior guard Alecia Doyle finished with a game-high 17 points. Freshman forward Amayah Doyle followed with 14. The sisters also made good on 7-of-8 free throws in the final period to seal the victory.
"They're great athletes," Lions head coach Todd Rogers said of the girls. "You have to let them play their game. Fortunately, the other girls on the team are good role players. And that's important to what we're doing."
With the win, Carterville improves to 2-0. The Tigers fall to 0-2.
"I give Herrin a lot of credit. They forced us to make some adjustments," Rogers said. "We played the speed they wanted us to play. It didn't help that the shots weren't falling like they were for us the other night."
CHS bolted to a 9-4 lead after one period, led 20-12 at the half and extended that lead to 12 early in the third period at 24-12, but Herrin closed the gap to five points by period's end at 26-21.
The Tigers continued to chip away at the deficit in the fourth period.
Junior forward Presli Karnes knocked down consecutive jumpers to pull Herrin within one at 26-25. Carterville's Kasha Ward then netted one of two free throws for a two-point advantage. Amayah Doyle then drove the lane and scored to put the Lions back up by four at 29-25.
The Tigers weren't done. Karnes canned another baseline jumper to whittle the deficit back to two. Alecia Doyle canceled that out with a pair of free throws. Herrin senior guard Kelby Weber then made one of two free tosses to get the Tigers within three at 31-28, but that would be as close as they would get.
Alecia Doyle made a free toss. Amayah Doyle tacked on two more free throws for a 34-28 lead. Freshman Jersey Summers closed the gap to four for the Tigers on a nifty reverse lay-up along the baseline, but Carterville closed out the win by scoring the final four points.
"We had to grind this one out," Rogers said. "But in the end, we got it done."
Herrin head coach Chris Roberts said he was proud of his team's effort.
"We played a lot better today than we did Thursday night at home against A-J," he said. "Our defense was solid. We held a good Carterville team to only 38 points. When you do that, you usually have a pretty good chance to win. Offensively, we just aren't there yet. We have a lot of room for improvement. I couldn't fault the effort today, though. Those Doyle girls are very talented. You would be lucky to find two players better than them in Southern Illinois."
Roberts added that Karnes kept the Tigers in the game with her outside shooting.
"Presli is pretty much automatic from the baseline. She's a very good shooter," he said. "I thought she played well today."
Karnes, a junior forward, finished with 14 points, 10 coming in the second half. No other Herrin player reached double figures. Junior Meghyn Blankenship, recovering from a knee injury, tacked on six with a pair of 3-pointers.
Also contributing for the Lions in the scoring column were Ward with five and Averi Vanderzille with two.
The Lions return to action Monday at home against Du Quoin. Herrin will play host to Benton Monday.