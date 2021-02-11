Girls Basketball | Du Quoin defeats rival Pinckneyville

DU QUOIN — There's rarely a dull moment when Du Quoin and Pinckneyville meet in any form of competition, even in a pandemic season.
The Du Quoin girls basketball team finished Thursday night's meeting against their arch rivals by scoring the final seven points to post a 40-34 victory in their SIRR Mississippi Division matchup at Anders Gymnasium.
Du Quoin is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while Pinckneyville dropped to 1-1 and 1-1.
A pair of bonus free throws by Grace Alongi gave the Lady Indians the last of several lead changes in the contest at 35-34.
Alongi's nifty pass to Lauren Heape for a backdoor layup extended the lead, then a spin shot by Abbi Mocaby kept the run going.
Mocaby added another free throw and the margin could've been wider if not for six straight misses at the charity stripe in the final minute.
Heape led all scorers with 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and pull Du Quoin within a point after trailing by as much as seven in the frame.
Two free throws by Heape, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, and an inbound play layup by Ayanna Dunklin followed. But the Lady Panthers had the lead one more time after Emily Ruppert threw in a floater and then turned a steal into a layup for a 34-33 lead with 2:30 remaining.
Heape also had a putback to beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter and give Du Quoin a 10-8 lead and cap an 8-0 run.
Pinckneyville's Lily Tanner, whose basket put the Lady Panthers up 8-2 in the early moments, was fouled on a long heave at the halftime horn and hit two of the three foul shots to put her team up 20-18 at the break.
Tanner led the Lady Panthers with 11 points.