Girls Basketball | Du Quoin defeats rival Pinckneyville

DU QUOIN — There's rarely a dull moment when Du Quoin and Pinckneyville meet in any form of competition, even in a pandemic season.

The Du Quoin girls basketball team finished Thursday night's meeting against their arch rivals by scoring the final seven points to post a 40-34 victory in their SIRR Mississippi Division matchup at Anders Gymnasium.

Du Quoin is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while Pinckneyville dropped to 1-1 and 1-1.

A pair of bonus free throws by Grace Alongi gave the Lady Indians the last of several lead changes in the contest at 35-34.

Alongi's nifty pass to Lauren Heape for a backdoor layup extended the lead, then a spin shot by Abbi Mocaby kept the run going.

Mocaby added another free throw and the margin could've been wider if not for six straight misses at the charity stripe in the final minute.

Heape led all scorers with 12 points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and pull Du Quoin within a point after trailing by as much as seven in the frame.