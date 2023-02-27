EFFINGHAM — It was worth the wait.

After being ousted from the sectional final last year, the Christopher High School girls basketball team was determined not to let that happen again this year.

From Day 1 in practice, the girls had the state tournament on their mind. And that’s exactly what the Bearcats accomplished Monday evening, defeating Neoga, 50-45, in the Class 1A Effingham St. Anthony Super-Sectional.

The Bearcats improve to 30-3 overall with the victory and advance to play St. Thomas More of Champaign at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at the state semifinals in Bloomington. Neoga finishes at 32-4.

On this night, like most other nights this basketball season, it was junior All-Stater Amiah Hargrove who drove her team to victory. The 6-foot-2 forward amassed 36 of her team’s 50 points.

“It feels great. We’ve been foaming at the mouth since last year,” Hargrove said. “We’ve waited a year for this moment. And we’re not done yet. To win at state, it will take what we did tonight and even a little bit more. It’s the Final Four for a reason – the four best teams in the state, so it’s going to take a lot of guts, but I think we have everything we need. We just have to work hard and do our job.”

Hargrove said she faced man, zone, and box-and-one defenses, but somehow was able to persevere.

“I thought we did a great job of adjusting on the fly,” she said. “Our coaching staff was great in picking the right offensive plays.”

Hargrove, who said there remains some unfinished business up north, added that she doesn’t mind being the focal point of the offense.

“I knew it was go-time in the second half. And my teammates did a great job of setting screens for me and getting me the ball.”

Christopher first-year head coach Hayden Carter said he was excited for his team, his school and his community.

“We knew coming into tonight’s game that if we gave ourselves a chance, we could win. All I could ask the girls to do was to play hard and execute. Obviously, we wanted to rebound a little bit better, but all in all, we closed out the game tonight when we needed to.”

Carter said beating Neoga and its throng of supporters was challenging for sure.

“Fortunately, we kind of took the crowd out of the game at times with the way we played. Once we got our composure, we executed much better.”

Carter added that the girls earned their trip to state beginning with summer practices. He said their determination to advance beyond last year's sectional was a constant with this ballclub.

In addition to Hargrove’s 36, Jessica Gordon dropped in seven points. Tori Crain accounted for five, including four huge free throws in the second half. Makayla Dejear chipped in two.

Neoga was led by Haylee Campbell’s 16 points.

In the first half, the two squads played to a 24 all standoff. Christopher won the first period – 12-9 and Neoga won the second period 15-12.

Hargrove got the game started with a stickback basket for the Bearcats. Gordon followed with a 3-pointer and a 5-0 lead. A drive by Hargrove with a two-pointer attached upped the score to 7-0.

But the Indians fought back valiantly.

Brynn Richards buried a 3-pointer to get Neoga on the board. After two free throws by Hargrove, Campbell came off the bench to draw two in-the-act-of-shooting fouls and made all four free throws, cutting the deficit to 9-7. Hargrove hit a jumper to make it 11-7 and Sydney Richards fired in a jumper to pull the Indians within two again at 11-9. Crain hit one of two free throws for Christopher to account for the remainder of the first-period scoring.

Neoga quickly tied the game at 12 at the start of the second period when Allison Sampson knocked down a triple. Campbell made two more free throws for the Indians’ first lead of the game at 14-12.

Gordon tied it right back up at 14 on two free tosses of her own. Campbell scored down low near the basket and Brynn Richards dropped in her second triefecta of the night for a five-point bulge over the Cats at 19-14.

Christopher roared back.

Hargrove hit a jumper. Atalie Osborn countered with a layup basket for Neoga, 21-16. The Bearcats pressed, forcing turnovers. Hargrove scored four consecutive baskets for a 24-21 lead, but Brynn Richards’ long 3-pointer was good just ahead of the halfime buzzer, tying the game at 24.