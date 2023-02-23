CHRISTOPHER — Like a couple of heavyweight prize fighters, Christopher and Edwards County exchanged some tremendous body blows throughout the first half and well into the third quarter.

Ultimately, it was the Bearcats who had more energy left in the tank. They rallied from a 20-18 halftime deficit to defeat the Lions, 58-43, before a packed house and enthusiastic student section in the championship game of the Class 1A Christopher Sectional.

With the win, the Bearcats improve to 29-3 and advance to the Super-Sectional in Effingham on Monday against Neoga, a winner over Tuscola on Thursday.

Edwards County closes out its season at 30-4.

Junior All-Stater Amiah Hargrove proved why she is one of the nation’s premier prep players, knocking down 30 points to pace the Christopher offense, including 23 of those points in the second half.

“Luckily, I got hot in the second half,” Hargrove said modestly. “We’ve been waiting for this moment since last February when we lost to Goreville in the sectional finals. This was special tonight. I think we are capable of going all the way to the state championship game.”

Hargrove added that of all her outstanding games with the Bearcats, this one means the most to her.

“It’s definitely at the top,” she said. “And I couldn’t be happier for my teammates.”

Senior point guard Jessica Gordon, who finished with 18 points, including 13-of-16 from the free-throw line, had to miss last year’s sectional final after injuring her knee.

“I’ve been waiting for this and wanting this game for a long time now,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure on us, but we pulled through. It was very exciting to get this one here at home.”

Gordon said her teammates had been supportive of her and encouraged her every step of the way in the recovery process.

“I can’t say enough about my teammates,” she said. “We talked about getting back to this game and winning it. It just means so much to all of us.”

Christopher first-year head coach Hayden Carter said the sectional championship is the first in school history.

“I thought our press gave them (Lions) some problems in the second half,” he said. “Maybe I should have gone to that sooner,” he laughed. “I’m just so happy for our girls. They’ve been looking forward to this game since last year. As for me … I’m just along for the ride.”

Edwards County head coach Johnathan Henton said the Bearcats earned the win.

“Hargrove was on her game tonight. She was tough to stop.”

He added that this marked his school’s first advancement to a sectional final.

“I couldn’t be happier with the girls’ effort this season,” he said. “If you would have told me in the preseason that we would go 30-3 this year, I never would have believed it.”

It was all Bearcats at the start of the first quarter.

Before the sellout crowd could get comfortable in its seat, Christopher raced out to an 11-0 lead.

Hargrove opened with a jump shot from the perimeter. She followed up with a 3-pointer at the top of the key for a 5-0 lead.

Senior Tori Crain then worked her way free for a layup basket along the baseline to make it 7-0. Fellow senior, Jessica Gordon, buried a 3-pointer for a 10-0 advantage and then added a free throw to make it 11-0.

Edwards County did not get rattled.

By the end of the quarter, the Lions had cut the deficit to five at 12-7 with Grace Bishop scoring on back-to-back baskets, including a conventional 3-point play. Isabel Shepherd added two free throws to close out the period.

In the second period, Edwards County continued its push as Lexi McKinney scored down low and Gracie LaFollette followed suit to make it 12-11.

Hargrove tallied in the lane to give the Bearcats a 14-11 lead, but Lola Nussmeyer answered with a stickback bucket. Crain scored to make it 16-13 in favor of Christopher, but Bishop scored on the other end and Robb added a triple to give the Lions their first lead at 18-16.