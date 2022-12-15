Girls Basketball | Harrisburg gets key win over Massac County

HARRISBURG — Harrisburg rallied in the second half to hand Massac County its first conference loss, 57-52, in a River-to-River Ohio Division girls basketball showdown Thursday night.

Harrisburg improved to 11-2 on the season and 3-1 in the conference while Massac County fell to 9-3 and 2-1 in the conference standings.

After taking the lead at the end of the third quarter, Harrisburg extended its lead to 40-37 when Kameron Adams split a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter.

The score was tied 43-43 and again 49-49 with 2:18 left when Jamisen Green went to the line and made both her free throws to regain the lead for the Bulldogs with 1:55 to go.

Adams was fouled 35 seconds later and did the same to extend the lead to 53-49. Seven seconds later, Adalyn Gower was fouled and split her two free throws to cut the lead to 53-50.

Sophie Borman then sank a jumper and Massac County trailed by one with 48 seconds remaining. Neal was fouled twice and the senior guard made 3-of-4 to up the lead back to four. Massac County missed two 3-pointers in the final 15 seconds. McKenzie Boyd split a pair of free throws with 4.5 seconds left for the final margin.

Massac County jumped out to a 7-3 lead at the beginning of the game mainly on a basket and three free throws by Kenna Hight. After Sidney Neal sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one, the Lady Patriots went on a 10-4 run to take a 17-10 lead after the first quarter.

Massac County continued the run, scoring the first six points of the second quarter to extend its lead to 23-10 on a steal and layup by Adalyn Gower with 5:02 left in the half.

Starting with another 3-pointer by Neal, the Lady Bulldogs went on a 13-0 run over 4:11 to tie the score at 23-23 with 32 seconds left. Gower scored on a putback with 4.8 seconds remaining to give the Lady Patriots a 25-23 lead at the half.

Massac County extended their lead to seven points to open the second half, but again the Lady Bulldogs fought back tying the score at 34-34 on a free throw by freshman Hannah Rorer with 2:23 left in the third quarter.

A 3-pointer by Gower regained the lead for Massac County, but a jumper by Laynie Kleinfeldt and another free throw by Rorer tied the score again with 48.2 seconds left.

Neal drew a foul with 8.4 seconds remaining and made both free throws to give the Bulldogs a 39-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.