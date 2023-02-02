HERRIN — Junior post player Janiya Harrison played a strong game Thursday, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to lift the Herrin Tigers to a 47-43 win over visiting Harrisburg.

With the win, Herrin improves to 3-6 in the Ohio Division of the River-to-River Conference and to 12-14 overall. The Bulldogs fall to 5-4 in the league and 21-7 overall.

"This was probably our best game of the year," said Herrin coach Jacob Emling. "To be down eight at the half and after three periods and come back like we did, that says a lot about the improvement the kids have made on this team."

Emling also spoke highly of Harrison's effort.

"She brings a ton of energy off the bench and had one heck of a game tonight," he said. "A double-double, including seven offensive rebounds. Are you kidding me? Great game."

Harrisburg coach Jake Stewart was unhappy with the result to say the least.

"We missed too many free throws and we did not rebound on the defensive end," he said. "We have to do a better job of boxing out."

The Bulldogs were led offensively by Kinzleigh Smothers and Jamisen Green with 11 points each. Karli Mann tacked on nine for Herrin to go along with Harrison's 14.

The Tigers excelled at the free-throw line, converting 22-of-29 tosses. Harrisburg made good on 14-of-24 attempts.

The host Tigers jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead on a basket from Mann and steal and basket by Loreal Tucker. Harrisburg fought back quickly.

Kameron Adams knocked down 1-of-2 free throws and Smothers buried a 3-pointer from the left wing for a 4-4 tie.

Harrisburg took the lead at 6-4 on a steal and lay-in by Frankie Leigh Nicholes. Herrin tied it at 6-6 on another close-range shot from Mann.

Green came off the bench to deliver a basket. Herrin was then whistled for a technical foul for an improper substitution. A second bench technical was called on the Tigers for arguing. Adams and Green netted two of four free-throw attempts to give the Bulldogs a 10-6 lead at the end of the first period.

Herrin pulled within two again at 10-8 when Gracie Craft drained a pair of free throws. Green countered with a drive for a basket. Smothers launched and converted a 3-pointer for a 15-8 advantage.

Two free throws by Mann cut the deficit to five at 15-10. Sidney Neal responded with two free throws and McKenzie Boyd added a two-pointer for a 19-10 lead.

A basket by Janiya Harrison made it 19-12. A free throw by Green increased the lead to 20-12. Herrin's Sydney Allen trimmed the margin to six at 20-14. Adams matched with two tosses of her own. Harrison hit one of two free throws. Smothers did the same on the other end. Cayle Ward came off the bench to make two free throws for Herrin, pulling the Tigers within six at 23-17. Green then ended the half with a steal and a bucket for a 25-17 advantage.