Girls Basketball | Herrin advances, defeating Carbondale 50-45

HERRIN — Presli Karnes and her fellow Herrin seniors will get at least one more game on their home court after edging Carbondale, 50-45, Saturday afternoon to advance to the semifinals of the Herrin 3A Regional.

Karnes scored 23 points and the Lady Tigers, who have eight seniors on their roster, return to Memorial Gymnasium on Tuesday to face No. 1-seed Mattoon at 6 p.m.

Carbondale, which rallied from an early 12-point deficit and held a six-point lead with 3-1/2 minutes left, finishes its season at 5-23.

The Lady Tigers (16-13) jumped out to a 14-2 lead with 3-pointers from senior Regan Deaton and Jersey Summers and two 3-point plays by Karnes.

But then Carbondale’s Madysyn Butler rained in three 3-pointers and Ariyana Robertson converted a 3-point play of her own to get the Terriers back in the game.

Karnes finished with 10 points in the opening frame and Herrin had a 20-14 lead going into the second period.

“She’s been all-everything for us the last few years,” said Herrin coach Chris Roberts. “We went to her but we had to get it to some other people. They double-teamed her like most teams do and we had other people step up and hit shots late.”

Carbondale pushed the ball inside in the second quarter and Madyson Swope scored eight of her 12 points in the frame, with the last of those tying the game at 24 with 2:24 left in the half.

The Terriers took their first lead on a basket from Alana Ellsworth and a driving layup by Butler just before the buzzer allowed Carbondale to take a 28-26 lead into the break.

“I thought we were off good and then got a little complacent,” Roberts said. “But you can’t take anything away from them. They shot the ball well and played well. We got some breaks down the stretch and that was it.”

Carbondale extended its lead to 34-26 with baskets from Jessie Harper, Swope and Butler to start the third quarter, but couldn’t pull away. Buckets from Karnes and senior Mallori Russell pulled Herrin to within 37-33 going into the fourth.

Herrin took the lead at 39-37 with a 3-pointer by Deaton, only to see Carbondale score the next eight straight points and lead 45-39 with contributions from Robertson, Butler and Swope — and help from a technical foul on Herrin’s bench.

Karnes went to work after that, dropping in a pair of layups and a free throw to whittle away the Terriers’ lead. Herrin went back in front at 47-45 after Swope received a technical with 1:38 left and senior Meghyn Blankenship hit three free throws.

Karnes, who was Herrin’s only player in double figures, iced it with another layup with 45 seconds left after a long possession of crisp passing by the Herrin guards. Deaton and Blankenship added nine points each.

“It was just a good team effort,” Roberts said. “That was our fourth game this week and we came out and kind of looked like that in the second quarter. Carbondale played really well and we were happy to escape, to be honest.”

Butler finished with 20 points and Swope had 12 for the Terriers, who showed steady improvement throughout the season in Tracy Hill’s first year as head coach.

“I was extremely proud of our team,” Hill said. “I thought we came out focused and ready to play. I felt like we played our best game of the season at the right time. We were in the driver’s seat there at the end. We haven’t had a lot of close games this season and I think the experience hurt us a little bit. But I couldn’t have asked for a better effort from all of the girls.”

Especially after falling into a 12-point hole so quickly.

“We did a great job coming back,” Hill said. “We were working the ball around and getting the ball inside and finding the open man and executing. It was fun to watch.”

Hill specifically credited Robertson and Keniya Ward for their hustle and nearly pushing the Terriers into the regional semifinals.

“Ariyana plays so intense and brings so much on the defensive end of the floor. She came in and sparked us,” Hill said. “And Keniya came in and did a good job and came up with a lot of rebounds and loose balls.”

It wouldn’t have been a close game without the long-range bombing of Butler or the inside presence of Swope.

“Swope did a great job of posting up,” Hill said. “She’s really come on for us at the end. She’s so strong. And Butler is a great shooter and she can create offensively. We just had a hard time at the end handling the pressure.”

The future is bright for the Terriers as Swope and starting guard Emma Bickel are juniors, while Butler, Ellsworth and Ward are just sophomores and Robertson is only a freshman.

But there’s another game for the senior-laden Lady Tigers and it’s against Mattoon, which is 27-2 and ranked No. 6 in the latest Associated Press statewide Class 3A poll.

The Green Wave have just two losses and both were to Lincoln — and they also beat Lincoln by 10 points a few days after losing to them during the season.

“They’ve got to make that long trip down here and let’s just hope we’re ready to play,” Roberts said. “We play a little different defense than most teams so we’ve got a shot. I’m excited.”

The second semifinal Tuesday night is between South Seven Conference foes Marion and Centralia. The Annies swept both meetings against the Lady Wildcats during the season.

