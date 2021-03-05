Girls Basketball | Lentz, Carterville's iron Lions nip Nashville

NASHVILLE — On a floor full of star power, it was a role player that might have shot Carterville to another SIRR Mississippi girls basketball title.

Macey Lentz, elevated to the starting lineup three games ago when Kasha Ward went down with an injury, canned a jumper with 36.8 seconds left to snap a tie as the Lions held off Nashville 37-33 Thursday night in Assembly Hall.

Lentz spent most of the game in the weeds. She sank a baseline jumper early in the first quarter and also made a free throw. Her only other stats for 32 minutes were a rebound and a turnover.

Yet with the game and possibly a conference title on the line, it was Lentz who took Alecia Doyle’s pass on the left baseline and confidently stepped into a 15-footer as though she were the team’s first option.

“She asked me in practice yesterday, ‘If I’m open for that shot, should I take it?,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “I told her it depends on the situation, but if you catch it in rhythm and feel good about it, yes. She didn’t think twice about it.”