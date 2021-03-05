Girls Basketball | Lentz, Carterville's iron Lions nip Nashville

NASHVILLE — On a floor full of star power, it was a role player that might have shot Carterville to another SIRR Mississippi girls basketball title.
Macey Lentz, elevated to the starting lineup three games ago when Kasha Ward went down with an injury, canned a jumper with 36.8 seconds left to snap a tie as the Lions held off Nashville 37-33 Thursday night in Assembly Hall.
Lentz spent most of the game in the weeds. She sank a baseline jumper early in the first quarter and also made a free throw. Her only other stats for 32 minutes were a rebound and a turnover.
Yet with the game and possibly a conference title on the line, it was Lentz who took Alecia Doyle’s pass on the left baseline and confidently stepped into a 15-footer as though she were the team’s first option.
“She asked me in practice yesterday, ‘If I’m open for that shot, should I take it?,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “I told her it depends on the situation, but if you catch it in rhythm and feel good about it, yes. She didn’t think twice about it.”
Not that Lentz needed to worry about getting the hook if she had missed the shot. Rogers rode his starting five all the way, not once asking for a sub. Two things enabled him to get away with that strategy — the Hornettes’ typical slow-paced tactics and an utter lack of whistles in a first half that might have taken about 22 minutes of real time.
It wasn’t that the officials missed a whole lot of contact. Between Nashville launching 12 of its 17 shots from the 3-point arc and its ability to defend without fouling, there were just three fouls total in the entire half.
“It was iron girl basketball,” Rogers said. “Good thing we got through the first half the way we did. We had two girls at the end with four fouls.”
A season after placing third in Class 2A behind the senior trio of Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton, the Lions (11-1, 7-1) are ranked third in the state. That’s largely due to the sister duo of junior guard Alecia Doyle and freshman forward Amayah Doyle.
But the leading scorer was their other returning starter from last year, senior forward Averi Vanderzille. She tallied 12 points, including eight in the second half that helped them establish a 32-22 lead with 4:54 left in the game.
Given Nashville’s deliberate style of attack, a 10-point lead seemed pretty secure. Until it wasn’t. The Hornettes (8-3, 7-2) suddenly lashed together an 11-1 run, evening the score at 33 when junior forward Alyssa Cole converted a free throw with 55.7 seconds left.
Cole, who pumped in a game-high 20 points despite Vanderzille’s tough defense, had a chance to even the score with about 15 seconds left. But after making a nice move in the lane to get open, her layup try went begging.
Amayah Doyle grabbed the rebound, drew a foul and calmly drilled both ends of a one-and-one with 9.3 seconds remaining to seal the outcome.
“It was tough to get a shot and tougher to finish,” Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. “Two good defenses out there. I’m proud of my girls for fighting back after being down 10.”
Carterville travels to Sparta on Monday night and then visits dangerous Anna-Jonesboro Thursday evening. A-J took down Nashville last month in Union Hall, accounting for the difference in the league standings.