Girls Basketball | Marion rolls to win over Carbondale

MARION — Gracie Connor scored 22 points and helped propel the Marion girls basketball team to a 66-28 rout of rival Carbondale in a South Seven Conference game Tuesday night at Cuss Wilson Gymnasium.

Connor, a 6-foot senior, dropped in seven of her team’s first nine points, then had nine in the second quarter to help Marion (15-12, 6-3) win its third straight.

“Gracie was huge,” said Marion coach Casey Rose. “I think she had one of her better games. She was on the bench wanting to break her all-time scoring record and I told her if she’d finished a few times around the basket, she would’ve been good to go. But she’s a great kid. She deserves all this stuff that’s coming to her.”

Lily Garrett canned a 3-pointer and Karris Rhine took in a layup to give Marion an early 15-4 lead before Carbondale’s Emma Bickel hit a triple to slow down the run.

Jerzy Bittle, who tallied 14 points, followed with a 3-point play, then four straight from Kristen Kadela extended the margin to 23-10.

Madyson Swope scored for the Terriers to make it 23-12 going into the second quarter, but Connor started the frame with consecutive buckets.

Garrett, who knocked down another trey to help push Marion’s lead to 40-19 at halftime, drew high praise from Rose after the victory.

“Her ability to see the floor and read and call the defense, people can’t see it in the paper or online or anything like that, but, wow,” Rose said. “She doesn’t show up a lot scoring-wise, but her ability to anchor our defense is just huge.”

The Lady Wildcats went on a 22-4 run in the third quarter, when Connor put in six more and Rhine hit six free throws to put her in double figures for the game with 11 points.

The fourth quarter had a running clock and the Terriers outscored Marion, 5-4, in those quick eight minutes.

“They scored eight in a half and you’ll take that in a quarter,” Rose said. “In a half, that’s phenomenal. The kids really responded.”

Jessie Harper scored four of the fourth-quarter points and finished with a team-high eight points. Bickel had seven, all in the first half, and Madysyn Butler had two 3-pointers for the Terriers (5-20).

“Marion has a really nice team,” said Carbondale coach Tracy Hill. “They have good chemistry and play well together. I thought we made some mistakes early defensively and sometimes we don’t take care of the ball. But I thought we played better in the second half. We just had trouble knocking down our shots.”

Also in the South Seven, Mount Vernon cruised to a 64-39 win over Centralia to sweep the season series from the Annies and clinch the conference title. The Lady Rams are now 20-5 overall and 8-0 in the league.

