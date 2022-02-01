Girls Basketball | Massac County hands Benton first conference loss

METROPOLIS — Massac County trailed by three at the half, but scored the first seven points of the third quarter and never looked back, beating Benton 39-33, in a River-to-River Ohio Division girls basketball game Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots handed the Rangerettes their first conference loss and snapped Benton’s six-game win streak as well.

“It was a very hard-fought game,” said Massac County coach Justin Kindle. “I have all the respect in the world for Coach Andy Sloan and we always seem to have a battle with each other. I’m proud of our kids. They stepped up to the challenge because we knew it was going to be a difficult one today. Getting the lead back and extending it in the second half is a testament to our young group. We’ve lost some close ones recently because of the experience factor and tonight we had a game where we finally put it together on both ends and was able to finish the game with a good result.”

Massac County improved to 15-10 on the season and 5-3 in the conference with its second win in a row while Benton dropped to 20-5 and 8-1 in the conference standings.

The key to game offensively for the Lady Patriots was from beyond the arc making six for the game and holding the Rangerettes to just three.

“Sophie Bormann hit a few today and Elise Coakley hit a big one from the corner to end the third quarter,” Kindle said. “That’s what we’ve been preaching the last week or so stepping up and making some shots.”

Adalyn Gower opened the third quarter with a steal and went to the line after she was fouled to make both free throws. Thirty-two seconds later, Bormann canned a 3-pointer to give the Lady Patriots the lead, 21-19. Brooklynn Burnett followed with a layup and Massac County led by four with 3:19 left in the quarter.

After Ryleigh Bates cut the lead back to one with a basket from beyond the arc, Gower got two points back on a jumper. Ensley Tedeschi split a pair of free throws to cut the lead to two, but Coakley swished her third 3-pointer with three seconds left to increase the lead to five heading into the fourth quarter.

Gower opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer of her own to up the lead to eight. Benton sliced that lead down to three on a long distance basket by Jacey Eubanks and a layup by Tedeschi, but Massac responded with a 5-0 run to retake the eight-point margin.

However, the Lady Patriots made 4-of-7 free throws in the final 1:35 to hold off the Rangerettes.

Coakley led Massac County with 11 points with Gower finishing with 10 and Bormann eight off the bench.

Massac County got off to a good start taking a 9-5 lead after the first quarter, which included a 3-pointer by Coakley. The Lady Patriots jumped out to a nine-point lead on 3-pointers by Bormann and Coakley in the first 2:25.

Benton rallied on a 12-0 run highlighted by seven points from Tedeschi and a 3-pointer by Krueger to take a 19-16 lead at the half.

Tedeschi led the Rangerettes and the game with 14 points and Addi Krueger finished with 11.

