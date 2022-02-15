Girls Basketball | Mattoon rolls to a win over Herrin

HERRIN — The two-hour bus ride didn't bother the Mattoon Green Wave one bit Tuesday night, especially Mallory Ramage, as the No. 1 seed at the Herrin Class 3A Regional rolled to an easy 71-46 win over the host Tigers.

Ramage shot lights out from long range, knocking down 5-of-7 shots from beyond the arc and 11-of-19 shots overall as she collected a game-high 35 points. A stunning 17 of those points came in the opening quarter as the Green Wave built a 29-12 advantage over Herrin.

And she wasn't the only hot hand for Mattoon. Chloe Pruitt followed with 10 points and Lily Ghere tacked on nine. As a team, the visitors from Eastern Illinois connected on 25-of-52 shots from the field for 48 percent and were 50 percent from long distance or 9-of-18. They were also 10-of-12 from the free-throw line for 83 percent with Ramage going 8-of-10.

Mattoon head coach Amanda Aydt said she was proud of her team's performance.

"We play so well together as a team. We find the open person, and anyone can shoot. If you're open, you can shoot the ball."

Aydt said Ramage averages about 24 points a game.

"She's just an outstanding basketball player. She had a really good night tonight."

The Tigers fought hard to stay in the game, pulling to within 11 at the intermission at 36-25, but the team's lack of quickness on the defensive end proved to be too much for Herrin to overcome. Mattoon pulled away in the second half, leading 54-35 after three periods.

"Hands down, Mattoon is the best team we've faced all year," said Tigers coach Chris Roberts. "I thought our girls fought hard, but the better team won tonight. No. 25 (Ramage) is flat out the best player we've seen. We were going to let her shoot the 3 and try to take away the penetration to the basket, but when she hits shots like that (25 feet out), we have no answer. She had 17 in the first quarter."

Senior forward Presli Karnes tried to keep Herrin in the game in the second half, finishing with a team-high 20 points, but it was not nearly enough to slow down the Green Wave on this night.

Roberts said his team refused to quit.

"They played hard. We had a good season at 16-14. I thought we battled. We could have been blown out in the first half. It's an emotional night for me with these eight seniors of ours. I'm so proud of them. They've put an imprint on our program."

Karnes was Herrin's only player to reach double digits. Sophomore guard Jersey Summers contributed eight points. Senior Taylor Cornelius checked in with seven and senior guard Meghyn Blankenship added six.

With the victory, Mattoon, ranked third in the state, improves to 28-2 overall and advances to the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Herrin. The Tigers finish the season 16-14.

