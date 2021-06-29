Girls Basketball | Mount Vernon edges Carterville at Marion Summer Slam

Dees put in another layup to start the second half and extend the run before a three-point play by Doyle stopped the run. But the Lady Rams kept the lead around double figures most of the second half and eventually finished off a 49-37 win.

"We have to turn the ball over defensively because we don't play half-court offense very well," Lonnon said. "So we have to let our defense give us extra possessions and we couldn't do that to them in the first half other than one little stretch."

Carterville's players seemed visibly upset about the loss and took out their frustrations in the HEC building with a 30-9 thrashing of Massac County during the next session. Mount Vernon also defeated Carterville during Benton's similar shootout event last week.

"It was a good game for us to have," Rogers said. "We played them in Benton and it was a good battle there, too. Jeff does a great job and they run their stuff really well. They dribble and drive and when you're driving and kicking and hitting 3-point shots, that's pretty tough to defend. You can't stop everything and they were hitting shots."

Mount Vernon's next game was a dandy against Hamilton County that went to sudden-death overtime.