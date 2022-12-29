Girls Basketball | Mount Vernon outscores Benton for championship at Benton Christmas Classic

Mount Vernon 67, Benton 41

Mount Vernon outscored Benton 27-9 in the first quarter and never looked back, running away with the 2022 Benton Christmas Classic Championship with a 67-41 win over the host Rangerettes Thursday night in Rich Herrin Gym.

In fact, the Lady Rams were never really challenged over the four games of the three-day tournament. Throwing out a first-round 76-17 win over the Benton junior varsity squad, Mount Vernon won its next three games by an average of 34 points.

Justice Malone paced a balanced scoring attack for the Rams with 21 points. Kamaree Pollard and Melaina Zedalis added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Ensley Tedeschi led the Rangerettes with 22 points as Malia Webb added 10 points.

Earlier in the day, Mount Vernon knocked off Salem 75-44 in semifinal action.

Malone had 20 points to pace the Rams, Tiara Johnson added 16 points and Zedalis chipped in with 11 points.

Benton won its semifinal match by getting past Christopher 47-41 in overtime.

Tedeschi led the Rangerettes with 22 points in that contest.

All-Tournament Team

Three players from Mount Vernon high-lighted the 2022 BCC All-Tournament Team as Johnson, Pollard and Malone represented the Lady Rams. Benton also had three earn honors in Tedeschi, Braelyn Miller and Mia Wills. Also on the team was: Amiah Hargrove, Christopher; Amayah Doyle, Carterville; Abby Compton, Goreville; Jerzy Bittle, Marion; Emma Gregg, Salem; and Summer Daubert, Vienna.