MARION — The Mount Vernon Rams were not to be denied of their fifth straight regional title. Using their speed and smothering defense, the Rams beat Marion, 81-55 in the championship game of the IHSA Marion 3A girls’ basketball regional Thursday night at Virgil “Cuss” Wilson Gymnasium.

“We had a lot of energy tonight,” said Mount Vernon coach Jeff Lonnon. “We wanted this plaque really bad. We made sure they were rested, so we didn’t work on their legs much in practice. I kept it real light. Actually we practiced about an hour Tuesday and an hour yesterday. We just went over a few things we wanted to tonight and changed a couple things from last time we played them, particularly our press. Even when we didn’t get the ball turned over we forced them to play faster than they wanted to play. We don’t slow down. We call it ‘All Gas and No Break.’ Our press is key to what we do.”

The Rams (27-6) won their fifth game in a row and will advance to the Centralia Sectional where they will play the winner of the Mascoutah Regional Tuesday in the second game at 7:30 p.m.

“It just gets tougher from here,” Lonnon said. “This will be our third sectional appearance in the last three postseasons and we’ve not won a sectional game in any of them. We like our chances of at least winning a game this year, but at this level it gets so, so tough. We’re just going to enjoy this and whatever happens our kids will do the best they can and we’ll live with the result.”

Jerzy Bittle finished with 28 for the Lady Wildcats to end her sterling high school career with 1,850 points and the all-time girls scorer in school history. Libbie Garrett finished with 13 points.

Justice Malone led the Rams with 22 points followed by Alaina Mauer and Melaina Zedalis with 13 each and Kamaree Pollard with 12.

The first half was a whirling dervish with the Rams putting on stifling press and the Lady Wildcats having trouble breaking through it. Despite that the Rams only led by two, 9-7, 3:59 left in the first quarter when Tiara Johnson and Mauer scored back-to-back baskets in a 21 seconds span to give Mount Vernon some breathing room.

A three-point play by Bittle on a basket and a free throw cut the lead in half, but the Rams closed out the quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 22-10 lead into the second quarter.

The Rams came out of the break as if they didn’t even play the first eight minutes with the same energy or more extending their lead to 22 with 3:41 remaining in the half.

Marion caught its breath and was able to make some open shots to cut the lead 15 with 1:09 left, but once again Mount Vernon closed out strong with a 6-2 run, including a steal and a lay-up on an in-bounds pass by Pollard with 1.3 seconds left to give the Rams a 43-24 lead at the half.

The closest the Lady Wildcats could get was 17 points early in the third quarter.