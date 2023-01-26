Girls Basketball | Nashville gets win over Carterville in SIRR Mississippi contest

CARTERVILLE — Senior southpaw Hope Liszewski drained four of her team's six 3-pointers in the first half to lead the Nashville High School girls basketball team to a resounding 54-25 victory over host Carterville on Thursday in River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division play.

With the victory, the Hornettes improved 6-0 in the conference and 16-10 overall. They also secured at least a share of the conference championship with two league games left to play.

The Lions fall to 4-3 in the league and 14-13 overall.

The girls from Washington County were white hot from the field, connecting on 12-of-20 shots over the first 16 minutes - good for 60%. They were almost as good from beyond the arc, converting 6-of-11 shots for 54%. For the game, Nashville knocked down nine 3-pointers in only 17 attempts.

Carterville did manage to score first when junior post player Amayah Doyle drained a 3-pointer from the right wing. The lead did not last long.

Liszewski buried three consecutive triples for a 9-3 lead. Teammate Korbi Rhine followed suit to increase the lead to 12-3. Doyle answered with a bucket in the lane to make it 12-5 and Lauren Lynch of the Lions added a triple of her own to pull the home team within six at 14-8.

Carterville would get no closer.

The Hornettes closed out the quarter with a field goal from Emma Behrmann just ahead of the buzzer.

It was more of the same in the second period.

After Carterville's Hillary Siemer made one of two free throws, Rhine fired in a triple. Behrmann hit a pair of free tosses. Lions freshman Khamari Jackson countered with a basket, but Behrmann followed with back-to-back scores in the lane for a 25-11 advantage. Liszewski next knocked down her fourth 3-pointer of the half and Behrmann scored yet again down low for a 30-11 lead. Colleen Jahnke added a bucket right ahead of the buzzer to give Nashville a 32-11 lead at the intermission.

Nashville coach Doug Althoff said the shots were simply falling for his ballclub.

"I would say that was the best half of basketball we have played this season," he said. "We couldn't have played much better. And when one shoots the ball well, it's almost contagious."

Althoff said he was also pleased with the low turnover rate. For the game, the Hornettes only committed eight miscues, just three in the first half.

"That's been our Achilles heel this year, but not tonight," the eight-year head coach said.

Althoff added that the win puts Nashville in the driver's seat within the conference race.

"But it's not over yet. We still have conference games left with Du Quoin and Pinckneyville," he said.

Carterville coach Todd Rogers praised Nashville for its performance.

"They made shots early and the game kind of got away from us," he said. "But Nashville is a very good team and Doug does a good job coaching them. They play hard on both ends of the floor and they execute. They deserve a lot of credit. We played hard, too, but didn't execute and that was the difference."

Behrmann paced the Hornettes with 14 points. Liszewski contributed 12. Rhine was also in double figures with 10.

The Lions were led by Doyle's 13 points. Nine of those points came on trifectas.

Nashville plays host to Breese Mater Dei on Saturday. Carterville hosts Pinckneyville next Thursday as part of Senior Night festivities.