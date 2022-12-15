Girls Basketball | Nashville wins SIRR Mississippi showdown with Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — In a battle of league unbeatens, it was the Nashville Hornettes flexing their muscles as road warriors Thursday night, defeating a feisty Pinckneyville Panthers squad, 52-44.

With the win, Nashville improves to 8-2 on the season, 3-0 in the Mississippi Division of the River-to-River Conference. The Panthers, meanwhile, slide to 5-5 overall and are now 2-1 in the league.

"Both teams played hard tonight," said Nashville coach Doug Althoff. "Neither team quit when they fell behind. It was a good basketball game."

Althoff said Emma Behrmann most certainly gave his ballclub a lift in a reserve role.

"She's been doing that a lot lately," he said.

Panthers coach Alan Engelhardt said he was proud of his team's effort.

"When the other team is more athletic than you, it's important that you are very good at the fundamentals and we struggled to keep them off the offensive boards tonight."

Engelhardt added that the Panthers defended well and are continuing to show improvement as the season continues.

Hope Liszewski got the Hornettes off on the right foot by knocking down a 3-pointer to start the game. Emily Daggett of the Panthers responded with a basket to cut the lead to one at 3-2. Baylie Newman hit one of two free throws for a 4-2 Nashville advantage. Daggett was then fouled and made both of her tosses to tie the game at 4-4.

Shea Pyatt gave the host school its first lead of the night at 7-4 after draining a triple. The lead grew to 9-4 when Olivia Wiggers banked one in off the glass. The Panthers added another bucket to make it 11-4 when Wiggers scored on a layup.

Behrmann countered for Nashville to make it 11-6, but Daggett came back with a basket in the lane to make it 13-6. Liszewski buried her second 3-pointer to pull the Hornettes within four at 13-9. Rhine then scored in the lane to close the gap to two at 13-11, but Daggett nailed a triple ahead of the buzzer for a 16-11 lead going into the start of the second period.

Nashville won the second period, outscoring the Panthers 13-4 to take a 24-20 lead into the intermission.

Rhine paced the Hornettes' offense in the period with seven points. Behrmann was also huge off the bench, adding four points underneath the glass. She was also a monster on the boards, yanking down 10 rebounds.

Nashville continued to build on its lead in the second half, but the Panthers hung tough, staying within striking range. The girls from Washington County led the girls from Perry County, 40-37, going into the fourth period.

In the fourth quarter, it was too much Newman and Behrmann for the Panthers to overcome. Both either scored down low in the paint or were fouled and made free throws.

For the game, Rhine was top scorer for Nashville with 17 points, Behrmann followed with 14 and Newman was also in double figures with 11. Liszewski contributed six.

Pinckneyville was led in scoring for the game by Daggett with 14 points. Mo Morgenthaler also hit double digits with 11. Wiggers tacked on nine.

Nashville is at Benton on Saturday. Pinckneyville hosts Massac County on Saturday.