Girls Basketball | Oasis Summer Slam tips off on five courts in Marion

MARION — With action going basically non-stop for nine straight hours on five basketball courts, the Oasis Summer Slam girls basketball event hosted by Marion High School gave varsity teams plenty of chances to play Tuesday in either Cuss Wilson Gymnasium or the Health Education Center.

There will be even more games Wednesday for junior varsity teams and another massive slate Thursday for junior high squads. Marion head coach Casey Rose was able to take a deep breath after his team played Mascoutah on Tuesday due to their fourth game being marked off due to the opponent pulling out.

Rose was visibly exhausted but also eager to talk about his Lady Wildcats, who played three games without leading scorer Jerzy Bittle and used freshmen along with returning pieces.

“I think we all are,” Rose admitted. “But we’ve got two more days though, so we have to make sure we keep the energy high and keep grinding it out and finish the summer strong.”

Bittle, who reached the 1,000-point mark in her junior season and racked up several postseason accolades, has a chance to become Marion’s all-time leading scorer if she stays healthy this coming winter. So her coach wasn’t taking any chances Tuesday.

“She had an injury last week that kept her out this week,” Rose said. “We were erring on the side of caution and realizing this was just three games in the summer. We want to make sure we minimize any risk with that.”

Bittle, who was still with her teammates, has seen plenty of action in summer games this season. And the Lady Wildcats have traveled to as many open tournaments or shootouts or whatever they’re called to create as much chemistry as possible.

“That was our 27th varsity game with a ton of different lineups this summer,” Rose said after playing Mascoutah. “We tried to jam pack as much as we could into this summer because the past two summers we didn’t get to do much.”

The score was lopsided early against the Lady Indians but became respectable toward the end with returning players Lydia Phelps, Kristen Kadela and Alexis Ucci trying to gel with a lot of newcomers.

“We’ve got 14 or 15 freshmen and it seems like we keep adding them,” Rose said. “We’re deep at that level so practices are going to be competitive. We told them at the beginning of the summer that there is very little that separates all of you. It comes down to heart sometimes, who wants to guard, who wants to be a great teammate and a great practice player. I think they’ve bought into that.”

Rose, who is entering his third full season, took over the program just before the pandemic led to a shortened, delayed schedule of games. The last school year provided the first somewhat normal, full season and the Lady Wildcats showed steady improvement.

Also, the program had 17 girls in the first season, a number that grew to 23 and now that reached as high as 30 in the offseason, Rose said. Those numbers have meant more than anything on a scoreboard.

“Summer wins and losses, some coaches will tell you they matter, but they don’t matter to us,” Rose said. “They mattered a lot to me last year because we didn’t have much that first year with COVID. This year has been all about playing more than we practiced because we need minutes. Grind it out and work with who we have and keep competing and getting better.”

The Summer Slam event seemingly went as smoothly as such a large event can go and Rose credited his basketball “family” for their hard work — and also the work of those in stripes with whistles.

“The beautiful thing is when you get IHSA certified officials and you start at 9 a.m. you don’t have to worry too much about getting the games going,” Rose said. “It’s a thankless job for them and we’re happy they’re able to come out. We really appreciate it.”

