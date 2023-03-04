NORMAL – Christopher’s magical season of basketball finally came to an end Saturday as the favored Okawville Rockets pulled away in the second half to defeat the Bearcats, 56-35, to capture the Class 1A state championship at Redbird Arena in Normal.

The game was close for a little over a half as the Bearcats pulled within five at 27-22, but in the end, the Rockets proved that they were the superior team, pushing out to a 44-26 advantage through three periods.

First-Team All-Stater Alayna Kraus paced Okawville with 21 points, while teammate Megan Rennegarbe was solid, as well, dropping in 17 points, mostly on layup baskets after breaking down the Christopher defense.

Christopher was led by another First Team All-Stater – junior Amiah Hargrove – who collected 19 points. She was 8-of-15 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. No other Bearcats player reached double figures. Both Jessica Gordon and Makayla Dejear checked in with seven points.

Christopher head coach Hayden Carter doled out the praise for his opponent.

“Okawville is a very good team. They’re the best we’ve seen all season and it’s not even close.”

Carter said the Bearcats simply didn’t have an answer for both Kraus and Rennegarbe.

“Still, we kept battling,” he said. “I told our girls after the game how proud I was of them. These five seniors – Tori Crain, Gordon, McKensie Jackson, Emily VanHoorebeke and Dejear – are tough. Fighting to get back into the game in the third quarter shows just how resilient they are.”

Hargrove was gracious in defeat.

“This wasn’t the outcome that we wanted today, but we’re very appreciative of the opportunity we had. When the game got out of hand in the third quarter, we stayed together as a team and kept our composure.”

Crain chuckled that she was “terrified” to draw the assignment of guarding Kraus.

“I thought I did a decent job,” she said. “Coming here (state tournament) was a wonderful experience for all of us and one that we will never forget.”

Okawville head coach Haylee Bowers, who like Carter, is a first-year head coach, said she thought Christopher did a good job of pushing the Rockets to play hard to win.

“I think our schedule (filled with 2A, 3A and 4A opponents) was a huge part of why we are here,” Bowers said. “It prepared us for games like today.”

She added that winning a state title was the focus from day 1 in practice.

“The girls talked about it quite a lot,” she said. “And they had the ambition and drive to make it happen. I’m so proud of them.”

Carter said he is happy for his team, but also happy for the joy it brought to the Christopher community.

"There are so many people behind the scenes who have done so much for us,” he said. "I am so thankful for the opportunity to coach this team and for the way this season worked out.”

In the first half, the Bearcats fought hard to stay in the game. Their only lead of the half came at 3-2 when senior guard Jessica Gordon buried a 3-pointer. Okawville responded with a basket and free throw by Kraus before Hargrove could score on a shot from the baseline, tying the game at 5. Rennegarbe netted a free throw and Kraus drove to the basket and scored to make it 8-5. It went to 11-5 when Raelyn Obermeier fired in a 3-pointer. Hargrove answered with a conventional three-point play, but Rennegarbe scored once more to make it 13-8 at the end of one quarter.

A second triple from Obermeier upped the lead to 16-8 to start the second period. Hargrove scored in the lane. Rennegarbe followed with a shot in the lane. Hargrove flipped in two free throws, to cut the deficit to six at 18-12. Rennegarbe, however, scored back-to-back buckets on easy layups to push the gap to 10.

Hargrove again found the range to make it 22-14. Gordon added a field goal from the baseline to trim the lead to six at 22-16. Kraus then stole the ball and scored, but Dejear had a stuck back her own missed shot for the Bearcats.

A free throw by Kraus made it 25-18. Dejear scored on a runner, but Kraus tallied right before the halftime buzzer to make it 27-20.

Hargrove missed two minutes of playing time after picking up her third personal foul in the second period.