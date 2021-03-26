Girls Basketball Player of the Year | Carterville’s Alecia Doyle

Doyle’s understanding of time and score, as well as the knowledge that four starters were playing with four fouls, made her decision easier.

“I just did what came naturally,” she said.

What Doyle does naturally is likely to show up on a Division I roster by the fall of 2022. She has multiple scholarship offers in hand, but the size of a program’s weight room or the number of baskets they have on their practice floor won’t govern her decision.

The institution where Doyle goes to college will have to offer the kind of education that will set her up for success when she gets a diploma in the spring of 2026.

“You have to go to a school that’s right for you, filled with people who are caring, nice, generous, and have compassion,” she said. “The scenery can be nice, but the people can ruin it. I want my college to have equal focus on academics and sports.”

Rogers, who also serves as Carterville’s principal, has little doubt his star player will make her dreams happen.

“She’s academically and athletically driven,” he said of Doyle. “She’s competitive in both of those areas … I’m confident she’ll be able to do it beyond high school.”

