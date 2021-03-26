Girls Basketball Player of the Year | Carterville’s Alecia Doyle

If one is wondering how there’s a certain calmness to Alecia Doyle’s game at the end of a tight contest, it can be traced back to the drills her parents have her and her sister, Amayah, perform at the end of some workouts.
“They’ll give us the ball at midcourt and say, ‘Three seconds and you’re down by two.’ Make a decision,” Alecia Doyle said this week. “So if we’re ever in that situation, we’ll know what to do.”
That Doyle aced that test in two critical wins 48 hours apart isn’t the entire reason she’s the 2021 Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year. But it sure helps explain why the Carterville junior led the Lions to a 14-2 record and a share of the SIRR Mississippi title with Nashville.
Playing her first year as the team’s top option after the graduation of Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton from last year’s Class 3A third place team, Doyle averaged 20.1 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals per game.
What the stat sheet doesn’t measure is Doyle’s ability to perform when the pressure elevates. There was a hint last February that she possessed this quality.
In Carterville’s sectional and super-sectional wins over Nashville and Teutopolis, on a team with three 1,000-point scorers, it was Doyle who led the team in scoring. Mixing in bold drives with a spate of mid-range jumpers, Doyle helped the Lions’ senior trio accomplish their goal of getting to the state tournament.
What Doyle did this year was arguably even better. She allowed the program to establish a new identity in what figured to be a transition season under new coach Todd Rogers.
“One thing is she stepped up into a leadership role this year,” Rogers said. “Not only in games as kind of a floor general, but in practice with her work ethic and holding others accountable. She works for a purpose.”
That work was put to the test March 4 at Nashville. The Lions blew a 10-point fourth quarter and were tied inside the last minute. The Hornettes were pressuring them, trying to steal a win that would have likely netted them the conference title.
Doyle wouldn’t allow it. Attacking the center of the floor, she attracted multiple defenders. One of them left Macey Lentz alone on the left baseline. Doyle teed up Lentz for a 15-footer that swished through the net, breaking the tie and lifting Carterville to victory.
“She could have forced that shot and I wouldn’t have said much about it,” Rogers said, “but she made the pass and found a wide-open shooter.”
Two days later, Doyle called her own number at Massac County. Tied at 66 with 4.6 seconds left in overtime, Doyle took the inbounds pass and cruised to the top of the key. She let fly with a 22-footer that swished as the final buzzer sounded, giving the Lions a 69-66 victory.
Doyle’s understanding of time and score, as well as the knowledge that four starters were playing with four fouls, made her decision easier.
“I just did what came naturally,” she said.
What Doyle does naturally is likely to show up on a Division I roster by the fall of 2022. She has multiple scholarship offers in hand, but the size of a program’s weight room or the number of baskets they have on their practice floor won’t govern her decision.
The institution where Doyle goes to college will have to offer the kind of education that will set her up for success when she gets a diploma in the spring of 2026.
“You have to go to a school that’s right for you, filled with people who are caring, nice, generous, and have compassion,” she said. “The scenery can be nice, but the people can ruin it. I want my college to have equal focus on academics and sports.”
Rogers, who also serves as Carterville’s principal, has little doubt his star player will make her dreams happen.
“She’s academically and athletically driven,” he said of Doyle. “She’s competitive in both of those areas … I’m confident she’ll be able to do it beyond high school.”