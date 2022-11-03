Girls Basketball | Practice begins for local teams

CARTERVILLE — The volleyballs had not even been put away before the basketballs were rolled out to the gym this week, marking the first official week of practice for girls basketball in Illinois.

In Southern Illinois, the Carterville Lions advanced all the way to the Super-Sectional in Class 2A before bowing out to Pana last year. Despite heavy graduation losses that included starters Alecia Doyle, Macey Lentz, Kristin Edmonds, and Kasha Ward, the Lions should be a contender to return to postseason glory this year, if for no other reason than the fact that junior forward Amayah Doyle returns to lead the way.

Veteran Lions head coach Todd Rogers said Doyle, the lone returning starter back from a 27-7 campaign in 2021, will have to develop chemistry with a new group of starters.

Returning seniors are Lauren Lynch, Olivia Russell, Hunter Noto, and Avi Tomas.

“It’s great to get back to practice this week,” Rogers said. “Our numbers are down a little bit, but everyone has come into practice ready to hit the ground running. We do not have a lot of varsity experience returning, so it will take some time to develop team chemistry and determine what this year’s team identity will be.”

Rogers said there is plenty of time to develop that chemistry because the idea is not to peak in November.

“I have been around a lot of these girls for a long time,” Rogers said. “They are great young ladies, very competitive, and I look forward to watching them improve throughout the season.”

Whereas Carterville figures to be one of the more intriguing stories in Southern Illinois this winter, the Herrin Tigers competing in Class 3A may be as well, with the hiring of a new head coach.

Jacob Emling has moved over from Elverado, where he coached softball the last few years. He also coached boys basketball there for five years before taking a two-year hiatus to work softball only.

“It’s good to be back coaching basketball again,” Emling said. “It’s been fun getting to know the girls this summer at tournaments and then getting practice started this week. We had 20 girls come out to play, which isn’t too bad. We have three seniors, six juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen.”

Returning seniors include Reese Brandon, Sydney Allen, and Loreal Tucker. The junior class is strong with guard Jersey Summers, forward Janiya Harrison, guard Lexi Pickles and forward Karli Mann, who did not play last year.

A couple of key sophomores who played a lot last year are Branson Hill, Sophia Schramm and Cayle Ward. Freshmen who will push for varsity playing time are Harley Summers and Grace Craft.

“We’re a very athletic team, but we are pretty young and inexperienced at the varsity level,” Emling said. “The goal is to get up and down the floor quickly on offense and not worry about making too many mistakes, and to play hard on defense. Use the full court to our advantage.”

Emling, who replaces Chris Roberts as the head coach, said coaching girls in basketball is certainly different than coaching boys. He said it most certainly helped that he coached softball the last few years, making the transition easier.

The Tigers open the season at home on Nov. 17 against Anna-Jonesboro and then travel to Carbondale on Nov. 19 before jumping into a Thanksgiving tournament at Hamilton County.

“I think we can be competitive with a lot of teams,” Emling said. “It’s just going to take some time to get it all worked out. But we have good athletes. They will catch on quickly.”

Whereas Carterville is a Class 2A school and Herrin competes in 3A, Goreville is one of the premier Class 1A schools in the region again this year.

Last year, the Blackcats advanced to the Class 1A Super-Sectional before falling to Neoga. Goreville was 23-11 overall under first-year head coach Pete Gordon.

“We’ve gotten some practices in, but this week has been pretty haphazard with cross country workouts and a volleyball sectional. There hasn’t been a lot of time for basketball yet,” said Gordon, who was in Peoria to coach Molly Merrill, a state qualifier in cross country. “I think we’re going to be pretty good again in basketball. We have a couple of key starters back.”

Among those key starters is junior All-Stater post player Abby Compton, who came on strong in the postseason last year. Senior Macey Tosh returns as a starter as does sophomore Breanna Suits.

Other seniors back are Sierra James, Kate Dunning, Maddison Hefley, and Callie Wolaver.

“Our schedule is pretty tough. We played a lot of 2A schools and even a 3A in Marion,” Gordon said. “And we’ve been added to the Marshall County, Kentucky Shootout and will be back at the Benton holiday tournament. We like playing a stronger schedule.”