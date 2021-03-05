Girls Basketball | Quick seasons wind down for Marion, Carbondale

"The crazy thing is we've had five injuries in a month so the rotation has fluctuated so much," said Rose, who saw starter Kristen Kadela's season end due to injury last week. "We've told them you may perform extremely well in the JV game and that's what earns you your varsity minutes, which is what we've done multiple times.

"It puts that premium on shining and making the JV game worth something and they've bought into that."

Carbondale, meanwhile, has struggled to an 0-11 record but the Terriers easily pass the 'eye test' in arguably the most important category of all: they always play extremely hard.

"Our turnovers have been the biggest thing," said second-year coach Brad Walker. "We had about 13 turnovers in the first quarter (Thursday night). We get shots when we take care of the basketball, but we just didn't do that. We turned it over a bunch."

And that's been the story in every game for the young squad.

"It has been, yeah," Walker said. "We started the year with a lot of youth and not much varsity experience. So I expected to have a high number of turnovers early, but we're now 11 games into it and we're not figuring that part out yet."