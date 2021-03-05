Girls Basketball | Quick seasons wind down for Marion, Carbondale

MARION — Just as things are going really well for the Marion girls basketball team, the pandemic-shortened season has reached its end.
The Lady Wildcats showed what both was and could have been Thursday in a 60-35 win over rival Carbondale on their own Cuss Wilson Gymnasium floor, extending a win streak to three games after starting with six straight losses.
Marion's season was initially delayed, then featured games against Herrin, Vienna, Massac County and Centralia — the Lady Wildcats took Massac County to overtime — and the only real dud was a major thumping at Centralia after previously losing to the Annies by only two points.
But this past week, Marion beat Carbondale twice with a win over West Frankfort in between. And it doesn't matter to the Lady Wildcats that those teams have a combined zero wins themselves.
Marion simply needed to win — and it did.
"It's a wonderful feeling," said first-year coach Casey Rose. "We had some opportunities when we were 0-6 to be a better team, but we knew going into it the level of competition we were playing. It seemed like everybody was undefeated or among the best teams in Southern Illinois and we were able to compete other than a couple of games where we were still learning."
Marion put four players in double figures Thursday night, led by sophomore standout Jerzy Bittle's 17 points. Sophomore Alexis Hutchcraft had seven of her 13 in the second quarter, while lone senior Maegan Dillon had 11 and junior Gracie Connor netted 10.
Marion led 12-4 after one quarter following baskets from Dillon and Bittle, then Hutchcraft and sophomore Payton Strobel pushed the lead to double digits.
Freshman Kaitlyn Reuss contributed a putback and Connor had a layup as the lead was pushed to 32-17 at the half. Reuss is one of several freshmen along with Zoey Danner, Morgan Isaacs and Olivia Thomas, that have contributed to the varsity team.
"It's been a beautiful thing watching them grow," Rose said. "Having freshmen and sophomores, I continue to tell everyone that they're going to be sophomores and juniors and then juniors and seniors. So we've got the same team for the next few years. It's a wonderful thing and I love being around them."
Dillon, however, who is arguably the team's cohesion, will be gone after just a 10-game senior season. Rose said he wishes Dillon, who had three layups in the fourth quarter to reach double figures, could play for 12 years.
"She's just someone who always keeps her composure and makes the right play at the right time," Rose said. "She's always there defensively and she's such a kind person. Her personality is phenomenal. She keeps us together."
Marion is scheduled to finish its season Saturday afternoon at home against Mount Vernon. With such a quick campaign, the Lady Wildcats have put extra emphasis on the junior varsity contests.
"The crazy thing is we've had five injuries in a month so the rotation has fluctuated so much," said Rose, who saw starter Kristen Kadela's season end due to injury last week. "We've told them you may perform extremely well in the JV game and that's what earns you your varsity minutes, which is what we've done multiple times.
"It puts that premium on shining and making the JV game worth something and they've bought into that."
Carbondale, meanwhile, has struggled to an 0-11 record but the Terriers easily pass the 'eye test' in arguably the most important category of all: they always play extremely hard.
"Our turnovers have been the biggest thing," said second-year coach Brad Walker. "We had about 13 turnovers in the first quarter (Thursday night). We get shots when we take care of the basketball, but we just didn't do that. We turned it over a bunch."
And that's been the story in every game for the young squad.
"It has been, yeah," Walker said. "We started the year with a lot of youth and not much varsity experience. So I expected to have a high number of turnovers early, but we're now 11 games into it and we're not figuring that part out yet."
Carbondale senior Faith Halliday drilled six 3-pointers and scored 19 points in Thursday's game against Marion. Halliday was all over the court and never took a break — other than the new mandated mask timeouts in each quarter.
"She's having to do a whole lot," Walker said. "Faith has been absolutely great for us. She's completely changed her game. She's been a shooter her whole life and now she not only has to worry about shooting it but also bringing it up the floor and getting us set in our offense — and then scoring the ball, too — so I can't say enough good things about what she's done for us this year."
Jessie Harper, a junior, added six points for the Terriers, who also used sophomores Emma Bickel and Madyson Swope and freshmen Shariah Davis and Alana Ellsworth extensively with regulars Torrey Taylor and Amareonna Frazier.
Carbondale certainly seems like a team that would make vast improvements if given enough time — but the season ends this coming week after games against Vienna and Belleville Althoff.
"The girls are working their butts off for me and I've got no complaints when it comes to that," Walker said. "We're just not there yet. We're young and we're battling."