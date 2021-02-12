Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Centralia and Mount Vernon coming off stellar seasons

In her third year as head coach, Katie Meador-Steffon led Centralia to its first South Seven title since 2012 with a 10-0 record and posted the Annies’ best season record of 18-10 since the 2012 team went 21-9.

There will be no records set this season as COVID-19 wrecked any chance of a 20-win season with an abbreviated season consisting of just 12 games and the South Seven deciding not to award a champion this season.

“It’s been a chaotic year, so I’m looking for the girls to have fun,” Meador-Steffon said. “I’m looking for them to grow as a person and as a team, especially because with us being so young. And I’m looking for them to define those skills. Obviously, I want to win because that’s where the having fun part comes in."

Meador-Steffon lost two starters to graduation and another to COVID-19 when she decided not to come out, but has the other two starters back in sisters senior guard Natalie Ebson and junior guard Rylee Ebson.

“This year my starting five have all played together at the junior high level, so that’s good, but I hate that my younger players don’t have that one year to refine their skills before coming up to me,” Meador-Steffon said. “So far they’ve really stepped up to the challenge.”