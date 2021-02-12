Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Centralia and Mount Vernon coming off stellar seasons

In her third year as head coach, Katie Meador-Steffon led Centralia to its first South Seven title since 2012 with a 10-0 record and posted the Annies’ best season record of 18-10 since the 2012 team went 21-9.
There will be no records set this season as COVID-19 wrecked any chance of a 20-win season with an abbreviated season consisting of just 12 games and the South Seven deciding not to award a champion this season.
“It’s been a chaotic year, so I’m looking for the girls to have fun,” Meador-Steffon said. “I’m looking for them to grow as a person and as a team, especially because with us being so young. And I’m looking for them to define those skills. Obviously, I want to win because that’s where the having fun part comes in."
Meador-Steffon lost two starters to graduation and another to COVID-19 when she decided not to come out, but has the other two starters back in sisters senior guard Natalie Ebson and junior guard Rylee Ebson.
“This year my starting five have all played together at the junior high level, so that’s good, but I hate that my younger players don’t have that one year to refine their skills before coming up to me,” Meador-Steffon said. “So far they’ve really stepped up to the challenge.”
Another Ebson sister freshman small forward Kalei makes it a real family affair joining the starting unit with her sisters, along with junior guard Aliyah Sanders and sophomore point guard Julyiah Rudder Williams. The first player off the bench will be sophomore forward Lily Biegeleisen.
“We run a five-out motion offense like last year,” Meador-Steffon said. “This year we’re still going to run our motion, but we’re going to be able to put it on the floor more, because my guards are capable at dribbling.”
In a fit of irony, the season started against Salem and her new team beat her old team, 56-51, on her former home court. Tuesday the Annies beat Carbondale, 67-44, to improve to 2-0.
Mount Vernon is also coming off its best season since 2004 by winning its first regional title since 2004 and winning its most games (18-15) since 2013. The Lady Rams finished second place in the conference at 7-3.
“Our biggest advantage is 90 percent of our sophomores last year played varsity basketball and every one of them played heavy minutes,” Rams coach Jeff Lonnon said. “Experience is going to be big for us. We’re pretty athletic and pretty fast. It’s safe to say this is probably the most athletic team I’ve had since I’ve been at Mount Vernon.”
Lonnon returns seven juniors, including returning starters forward Claire Heinzman, who averaged 11.1 points and seven rebounds a game, point guard Kennady Hayes (10 ppg.), guard Jacie Dees (6.8 ppg.), who averaged six rebounds a game and forward Ashlyn Childers (3.9 ppg.). Junior Macy Mount was a part-time starter last year and will start at center.
Casey Rose, who played for Randy Smithpeters at Harrisburg and was an assistant coach for Kyle Smithpeters and Amanda Shelby at John A. Logan, takes over a Marion girls team that has only one winning season in the last 10 years.
Last year the Wildcats finished in the middle of the conference at 5-5 and 11-17 overall.
Rose has three starters returning in sophomore point guard Jerzy Bittle, who scored 450 points last year, junior small forward Gracie Connor and senior center Maegan Dillon. Also back is sophomore center Alexis Hutchcraft.
“We’re returning everyone, but Jordan Turner,” Rose said. “We’re turning the offense around to a four-out, one-in, so we’re not so heavy on post players. It will be free flow and a lot of backdoor cuts and back screen action. Our starting lineup will be based totally on match-ups.”
In the mix are sophomore shooting guards Payton Strobel and Lydia Phelps and freshman shooting/point guard Olivia Thomas.
Cahokia is coming off its third straight under .500 season finishing 7-14 overall and tied for fourth in the South Seven at 4-6. The Comanches have only nine games on its schedule and will open Feb. 16 on the road at Mount Vernon.
Coach Kenny Nance lost four starters, leaving him with a very young squad comprised of four sophomores, four freshmen, one senior and three juniors.
“We have a lot of non-experienced kids, so this is kind of a rebuilding year for us,” Nance said. “We are just going to use these nine games and try to grow, so I’m grateful we’re going to have some sort of a season for the fans, especially.”
Junior wing guard Chardejai Sheard is the only returning starter with sophomore guard Jayla Jennings coming off a knee injury and junior guard Destiny Snider the only other players with playing experience.
Carbondale (9-16) finished tied for fourth with Cahokia in Brad Walker’s first year as head coach and while he has two starters returning, he lost seven of the nine players that played last year.
“I’ve got a pretty decent sized incoming freshman class and of the eight or nine I can realistically see seven to eight of them making it all four years,” Walker said. “I’ve got some sophomores who are going to play varsity because of the way things are, so moving forward we’ve got some potential.”
The returning starters are seniors guard Faith Halliday and guard/forward Torrey Taylor. He also returns shooting guard Jessie Harper, who missed the second half of season with a knee injury. Expected to join the lineup is sophomore center Madyson Swope.
Junior guard/forward Naryiah Jackson, sophomore center Emma Bickel and freshmen center Alana Ellsworth and guard Madysyn Butler are battling for playing time.
Belleville Althoff was at the top of the heap two years ago coming off its second South Seven title in three years, an undefeated conference season and its first regional title since 2010.
However, last year the Crusaders fell from 21-10 and 10-0 in the conference to 0-21 and 0-10 in Bruce Romine’s first year at the helm.
Romine returns two starters in senior guard Nariah Parks, who averaged nine points a game, and senior forward Megan Herzing. Also back is senior forward Anaya Davis, who missed the final 11 games last year with an injury.
“Anaya as a sophomore was Player of the Year in the conference, but last year tore her ACL,” Romine said. “In just 10 games she scored two points less than my leading scorer did in 21. Megan is tenacious and gives it everything she’s got. Parks is my best defender and was our leading scorer after Anaya went down.”
The other starters are new to the program. Senior guard Mariyah Gregory transferred from O’Fallon, where she averaged 10 points a game before missing most the season with an injury.