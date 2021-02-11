Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Hamilton County reloads in BDC East race

"The hardest part about getting ready this season is the stop and start nature of it," Edwards County coach Johnathan Henton said. "We started preparing for a late season, then rules changed what we can do, then we can't play at all, and then we started accepting that there likely wouldn't be a basketball season, and then one week later we are on the court preparing to play again.

"It has been different but we are excited to play."

Edwards County went 9-19 last year after compiling a remarkable 24-5 record to end the 2019 campaign. Henton listed Jenna Schnepper and Isabel Shepherd as the players to watch for his squad.

"With the ever-changing world we are living in right now we are taking a game by game approach this year," Henton said. "Adjusting hasn't been easy, however, I'm very proud of the way that our team has handled it."

Carmi-White County has three returning starters, all juniors, back from last season's team that went 10-22. That trio of Elleigh Gray, Jessica Smith and Kadee Milligan is joined by the top two bench players of Greyson Huff and Jasmine Smith. Third-year coach Clinton Wolff is also looking for production from sophomores Luci Stubblefield and Lily Pollard.