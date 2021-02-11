Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Hamilton County reloads in BDC East race

Clint Winemiller is not only Hamilton County's girls basketball coach but also the school's athletic director. So the uncertain nature of his team's season took on even more weight with his administration responsibilities.
"We have redone our schedule three times," Winemiller said. "But, finding games has been easy as everyone is ready to give athletes a chance to compete. Playing 18 games over six weeks will be challenging."
Now that basketball is finally being played, even if it's already February and masks are being worn, Winemiller's team is one of the favorites to win the Black Diamond Conference's East Division championship.
The Lady Foxes went 26-7 last year, continuing a stretch of 20 wins and single-digit losses in eight of the last nine seasons. Winemiller is entering his 13th season, which opened with a 53-15 win over West Frankfort.
"We are just glad for the season," Winemiller said. "It has been a roller coaster with thinking we were going to play then put on pause. It has added excitement back in the school on getting a chance to play sports."
Hamilton County's top players include juniors Chloe Braden, Jayce Wellen and Dacey Webb, along with sophomores Carson Belangee, Kaelee Karcher, Sydney Downen, Chayli Phelps and Jessica Glenn.
Of course the rest of the BDC East coaches had to deal with the same problems as Winemiller, only with someone else handling the scheduling headache.
"The hardest part about getting ready this season is the stop and start nature of it," Edwards County coach Johnathan Henton said. "We started preparing for a late season, then rules changed what we can do, then we can't play at all, and then we started accepting that there likely wouldn't be a basketball season, and then one week later we are on the court preparing to play again.
"It has been different but we are excited to play."
Edwards County went 9-19 last year after compiling a remarkable 24-5 record to end the 2019 campaign. Henton listed Jenna Schnepper and Isabel Shepherd as the players to watch for his squad.
"With the ever-changing world we are living in right now we are taking a game by game approach this year," Henton said. "Adjusting hasn't been easy, however, I'm very proud of the way that our team has handled it."
Carmi-White County has three returning starters, all juniors, back from last season's team that went 10-22. That trio of Elleigh Gray, Jessica Smith and Kadee Milligan is joined by the top two bench players of Greyson Huff and Jasmine Smith. Third-year coach Clinton Wolff is also looking for production from sophomores Luci Stubblefield and Lily Pollard.
"This year we will not get as many opportunities to play as a traditional year, so our girls have to be ready to take advantage of the games they do get," Wolff said. "Our girls are very resilient. They have adapted well and I look for them to continue to adjust to any changes that may occur throughout the season."
Eldorado opened its season with a rough 59-15 loss at Vienna, although a basket by Emma Wargel had coach Scott Artman's team close at the end of the first quarter. Eldorado then had a COVID-19 test in the school reported Monday prompt the close of activities until Feb. 15.
Wargel is among Eldorado's young returning core which also includes Alexa Haenel, Lexie Mitchell, Kylee Oglesby, Lilly Mosby and Emilee Sigler. Oglesby led Eldorado in scoring against Vienna.
Fairfield went 23-9 last season but head coach Tonya Conrad's bunch was drilled 63-32 by Carterville in the opener to this season's shortened schedule. The Lady Mules return a wealth of experience in Leah Bowers, Colbie Sutton, Valorie Dagg, Madison Smith and Brittany Titzer.
Johnston City head coach Lenny Clark has nearly everyone back from last season's team that went 7-21, including seniors Madison Weber and Jaydin Parks and junior Audri Linton.
"Most of our girls lost their softball season last year and with all of the uncertainty about even getting to play this year, our kids are just happy to get the opportunity to compete," Clark said. "It will certainly be a different feeling this year, but I'm confident we can make it work if everyone will follow the guidelines and rules that have been put in place."