Girls Basketball | Season Previews: Region's smaller schools have big time talent

The smaller schools in Little Egypt have always had some top-notch talent and this year is no exception when the Greater Egyptian Conference, the South Egyptian Conference and the five regional schools in the Cahokia Conference and the Midland Trail take to the court.

The Greater Egyptian Conference boasts one of most successful Class 1A girls basketball teams in Gallatin County, who have won five straight regional titles for a total of nine since 2007.

GALLATIN COUNTY

The Lady Hawks have been a force, winning eight straight conference titles and six of the last eight conference tournament titles, with its two losses being by one point and two points.

Since Matthew Lawler joined the program five years ago as an assistant coach, and the last three years as head coach, Gallatin County hasn’t lost against its conference foes during the regular season games.

“I believe that we will have a chance to win conference again,” Lawler said. “Our season has a lot of tough games with 2A teams and tournaments. At the end of the year our record may not be beautiful, but I believe it prepares us for postseason play.”

Last year, Gallatin County went 6-0 in the conference and finished the season with an 18-13 record overall. The Lady Hawks swept through the 1A regionals, beating Elverado and Meridian from the South Egyptian before losing to top seed Christopher from the Black Diamond in the sectional semifinals.

“Our one senior last year, Kenzie Russell graduated and is now playing at Kaskaskia,” Lawler said.

Lawler has three juniors: guard Carly Foster, forward Jenna Vickery and guard Aundreya Blain and one senior guard/forward Sydney Bickett returning as starters. Junior Brylee Nelson moves into the starting lineup at forward.

“Foster is our best player,” Lawler said. “Our strengths will be defense and quickness and our weaknesses are lack of rebounding and depth.”

MERIDIAN

Since Janiece Blake became Meridian’s head coach two years ago the Lady Bobcats have won the South Egyptian Conference twice while posting a 30-8 record, including 18-7 last year.

This year, Meridian is looking to restructure after losing the sixth ranked player in the entire state, A’Coria Phillips and her 23.8 points a game.

“We also have to replace D’ajah Amerson and Janyia Williams, who provided great depth, athleticism and leadership,” Blake said. “We’ve got experience back led by my lone senior guard Justice Green and three juniors forward Corrin Wilson, forward Kalynn Crain, and guard Kerra Criddle. With the addition of junior guard Lataysia Barnett the backcourt for the Lady Bobcats will look to capitalize on speed and consistency. Production this year will be a true team effort, and we look to be competitive in SEC play once again.”

CENTURY

Century finished second in the South Egyptian finishing with a 17-9 record after beating Egyptian, 77-12, in the regional quarterfinals and being eliminated in the semifinals, 55-54, by Pope County.

“We are a young team this year with no seniors, but we return two all-conference players who shoot the three very well in juniors Ashton Dillow in the post and Karleigh Jones on the wing,” said Century coach David Dexter.

Also returning is junior Linsey Miller along with sophomore twins Allie and Hannah Sauerbrunn.

“Miller will be a big rebounder for us and the twins are both great athletes that will be top defenders along with adding some scoring,” Dexter said.

A big loss from last year’s team was four-time all-conference point guard Hannah Duke.

“Sophomore Neveah Mackins will take over the point guard position after starting last year as a wing player,” Dexter said. “She is very athletic and a smart player.”

Five freshmen Jaylee VanMeter, Hayden Anderson, Hayden Ethridge, Desarae Blake and Dusti Bracken will add depth and compete for playing time.

“VanMeter shoots the ball well and will play at the point some,” Dexter said. “Anderson and Ethridge are top defenders. Blake and Bracken will get time in the post.”

ELVERADO

Elverado finished with a 10-17 record and 3-2 in the conference. The Lady Falcons will be a young team with one senior, two juniors, four sophomores, and four freshmen.

“We will be filling a couple big holes in our offense at the guard positions losing Lainey Morris and Morgan Bernardini, who carried the team in those positions the last three years,” said coach Scott Sloan. “We have brought on two new assistant coaches Olivia Whitley and Chelsea Huff, who will contribute to developing our lady athletes and getting the team ready to fight for a conference title, which will be a tall order this year. We will be looking to Hadleigh Swetz, our lone senior, and juniors Shelby Grove and Brittany Hall to lead the team on the perimeter and down low.”

Ashlyn Stanton, Tori Hartman, Olivia Lemmons, Brylee Martin will be called on to step up and play big as sophomores. Freshmen Audrey Hartman, Maci Caraway, Taylor Hines-Lightfoot and Josie Tretter will also see some playing time on varsity.

SHAWNEE

Also in the South Egyptian Cobden went 3-14 and 2-3 in the conference with Joppa-Maple Grove finishing 4-19 and 2-4 in the conference and Egyptian finishing 0-16. Egyptian is not fielding a team this year, but Shawnee is back after not fielding a team last year.

“This year we had 10 girls sign up and we finished with six, so if our legs will stay with us, I think we are going to shock some teams,” said Shawnee coach TC Schaefer. “Next year if these six come back I will have at least three from the junior high and the following year I will have six or eight coming up. I think the junior high girls have only been beaten one time.”

Leading the squad is junior Allie Myers, who was a starter at guard for the boys JV team last season. Joining her are sophomore forward/guards Kelci Baber and Alaina Charles and three freshmen Emma Parker, Cindy Price, and Katie Crowden.

The opening day starting lineup is set with Myers and Baber splitting time at point guard, along with Charles, Parker and Price. Crowden will initially be coming off the bench.

“I got three girls who can shoot the three in Allie, Kelci and my center Emma, who can go out there and shoot ‘em, too,” Schaefer said. “I’m really impressed with how the team has practiced. Of my freshmen, Cindy just started playing basketball last year and this is the first year Katie has ever played and they are making great gains. I’m impressed. The girls with experience are really helping the girls who don’t. It’s become a really good mix. I’m looking forward to the season starting.”

POPE COUNTY

Pope County finished second in the Greater Egyptian Conference finishing with a 19-5 record. The Lady Pirates beat Century, 55-54, in the 1A regional semifinals before losing to the top seed Goreville, 61-30, in the finals.

Coach James Forthman returns three starters and three seniors to build around.

“The injury bug has hit us hard early,” Forthman said. “We have 11 players on our roster but are down to seven total practicing at the moment. My leading scorer and rebounder from last year junior Shelby Hogg suffered a torn ACL this summer and will be out for the season. We had a player that was second on the team in rebounding and scoring last season leave and go to a Christian school. And one of my seniors has suffered a foot injury and is out currently. Right now, we are guard heavy and will rely on our quickness and outside scoring to carry us through.”

Galatia/Thompsonville finished third in the Greater Egyptian with a 2-3 record and 5-15 overall. Last year the Lady Cats beat Hardin County in the 1A regional quarterfinals, 25-18, and lost to Meridian, 50-27, in the semis.

HARDIN COUNTY

Hardin County finished 5-12 overall and 1-5 in the Greater Egyptian. New coach Amy Weaver will have four returning starters to build around and a total of 10 players, which is more than the team has fielded in many years.

“The high school girls team has struggled for years now and when COVID hit it was just another setback,” said former head coach and current assistant coach Garison Mott. “We were unable to get a team together that year so last year was like starting all over again. This will be the last year for four of these players including point guard Madison Mott, guard Halle Wallace, center Maddi Hepp. New to the team is senior Calista Conley. My daughter, Madison, has been point guard for me every year since junior high and she is graduating this year, so I am passing the team to Amy and I believe she is going to do great things with this team.”

Chester and Sparta are members of the Illinois (Medium) Division of the Cahokia Conference.

CHESTER

Chester finished fourth in the conference last year with a 4-6 record and 14-16 overall. The Lady Yellow Jackets were eliminated in the 2A regional quarterfinals, 67-36, by Belleville Althoff.

Second year coach Clint Cowan lost center Alyssa Seymour and forward Kailyn Absher. He returns three starters in senior guard Camrynn Howie, junior guard Jazzi Merideth and sophomore guard Riley Conley. He has one other key player returning in junior forward Emma Diskey.

"We will rely heavily on our team leader and three-year starter Camrynn Howie,” Cowan said. “Over the last three seasons Camrynn has developed into one of the top guards in Southern Illinois. Jazzi Merideth, Riley Conley and Emma Diskey will also play vital roles in our success this season. We have a great group of freshmen coming in as well, so we will be young in some areas. We are going to be extremely fast and will once again look to get up and down the floor quickly. I really believe we can surprise some teams this season, especially in tournament play, such as the Gibault Candy Cane Classic and the CORL Christmas Tournament, I also look for us to be competitive once again in conference play. All in all we are going to be young, extremely fast, very aggressive and fun to watch."

SPARTA

Sparta (12-13, 2-8 Cahokia) lost in the 2A regional quarterfinals to Pinckneyville. Coach Barry Dickerson returns five players that started at least seven games last season, led by two-time all-conference senior guard/forward Sydney Rheinecker.

“Rheinecker was our leading scorer the last two seasons,” Dickerson said. “We also have back our leading rebounder from last year senior center Belle Ware. Our remaining starters are all seniors forward/guard Anna McDonald, guard Sadie Hamilton and forward Kylie McDaniel. Sophomore guards Kenzie Pierce and Maddie Schulein and junior Gabby Dethrow will be our first reserves and three freshmen Libriti Johnson, Serenity Richardson and Ruthie Pillars will also see action. We are not as big as last year on the block, but we expect to play an up-tempo game because of our athleticism.”

STEELEVILLE

Steeleville is a member of the Kaskaskia (Small) Division of the Cahokia Conference. The Lady Warriors were eliminated in the 1A regional quarterfinals to Waterloo Gibault and finished with a 1-18 record.

“We will have a varsity only team this year with only eight girls out and no freshmen,” said coach John Antonacci. “We graduated two players and one sophomore is out for the season. We are returning four players that all started at different times last year, senior Ashlyn Roberts, junior Lauren Wedemeyer, junior Emma Mulholland, and sophomore Hannah Middendorf. We lost our senior point guard last year to injury in January so we will have almost the same team that we had before. We are looking to be a strong shooting team that spreads the floor. Overall, we are looking to continue improving on last year and throughout the year this year. We will be leaning heavily on Roberts in the middle.”

WOODLAWN

Woodlawn and Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran are members of the Midland Trail Conference. Christ Our Rock won the regular season conference title for the fourth time in six years with a 4-0 record and Woodlawn won the championship tournament title.

“This year will more than likely see us and Christ our Rock battle for the top spot with Webber vastly improved and could give teams some problems,” said Woodlawn coach Matt Patterson.

Woodlawn finished the season with a 21-10 record. The Lady Cardinals won their first 1A regional title since 2016 before being eliminated in the sectional semifinals by top seed Goreville, 60-38.

Patterson lost two starters Ryan Petersen, who is playing at Olney Central College, and Zoey Shields.

Patterson returns Midland Trail Conference Player of the Year and SICA All-South selection junior guard Jase Burkett and Midland Trail First Team all-conference selection senior center Ella Bequette. The other returning starter is junior guard/forward Kodie VanEycke.

“Jase Burkett averaged 11.7 points a game as a sophomore and will man the point this year,” Patterson said. “Our three returning starters will be looked at to carry a large burden of our offensive success with Burkett the focal point. Ella Bequette had a great summer and will be looked to handle the offense and defense in the post looking to build on her big year last year. Kodie VanEycke is a match-up problem, who can score from the outside, and the strength to get baskets down low. She will also be one of our top two defenders.”

The other two starters will be senior Jacy Knox and junior Olivia Skinner. Senior Savanna Coffey, junior Kalyn Farmer, junior Aryka Warren, sophomore Rain Rynski will come off the bench.

“Jacy is just a ball player,” Patterson said. “She is capable of scoring when needed and is a really good defender. She’s a very smart player that will quarterback our defense. She does all the dirty work. Olivia had a great summer and will look to fill the two-guard spot. She can score in a variety of ways and is also a plus defender on the ball.”

CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN

Christ Our Rock finished the season with a 19-12 record. The Silver Stallions were eliminated in the 1A regional semifinals, 40-38, by Father McGivney.

“One of our strengths is that we seem to be more together this year because this is the first year in about two or three that we had a full year, so they have been able to socialize and the chemistry seems to be better this year,” said coach Dan Kueper. “We’re faster than the group we had the last couple years, so we’ll be more running than we have the last four or five years. We’re not huge, but we’ll be strong defensively.”

Kueper lost three starters in forward Bryanna French, guard Mati Stanart and center Mireya Rose, who transferred to Centralia High School. The returning starters are junior guards Chloe Carter and Reagan Pingfterhaus.

“Chloe has been our best player since she’s been a freshman,” Kueper said. “Reagan’s work ethic is one of the best we have on the team. She handled the ball for us at times last year.”

Kueper’s program has also attracted transfers with senior center Lauren Carpenter coming in last year from Centralia High School and two more this year in senior guard Bianca Adubato from Springfield Lutheran and sophomore forward Ryleigh Swartzlander from Farina South Central.

“Bianca will be our point guard and I’m starting my 11th season here and she’ll be one of the best players I have ever coached in our program,” Kueper said. “She does everything. She shoots it, handles it, plays defense and rebounds as well as a great point guard. I wish she had come in last year because she was our missing piece. We’ve more of a half-court team because we haven’t had a point guard the couple years. Bianca just changes our whole dynamic of what we can do offensively. Lauren was very raw and has come a long way in a short amount of time and will be our center. Ryleigh was a late transfer, but she could be a starter when we open at Pana.”

In addition, Kueper has two freshmen forward/center Peyton Jet and guard Lily Wedekemper challenging for playing time.