Girls Basketball | Summers brings the heat as Herrin girls beat Marion

Marion also outscored Herrin over the final eight minutes by a single point (19-18). It wasn't enough to erase the deficit.

"We had an opportunity to win the game at the end," said first-year Wildcats head coach Casey Rose. "The girls fought hard and that's all I could ask."

Rose, having recently served a virus-related quarantine, said his ballclub had practiced sparingly and hadn't played a single game before Saturday, while the Tigers had already played three games.

"Plus, our girls have a new coaching staff and new system to learn," Rose said. "Based on how things went today, we have some things to clean up. We have to cut back on our fouls and protect the basketball, but we got better today. We will grow from this loss."

Rose said he was especially pleased with the play of his sophomore guard, Jerzy Bittle, who finished with a team-high 18 points. Junior forward Lily Garrett followed with 11 points, including three triples, and junior guard Gracie Connor also reached double digits with 10. She had a pair of 3-pointers.

Marion is scheduled to play at Carbondale Thursday and at Vienna Saturday. Herrin is scheduled to play at Massac County Monday, host West Frankfort on Thursday, which will be celebrated as "Senior Night" and then travel to Carbondale Saturday.