Girls Basketball | Teams 'get comfortable being uncomfortable' in summer matchups

CARTERVILLE — There may still be about half a year before basketball season begins, but that doesn’t mean the teams aren’t putting the work in. For teams like Marion, Carbondale, Carterville and more, that work is taking place inside the gym at John A. Logan College in the form of summer basketball games.

And while who wins and loses these games won’t be reflected in standings anywhere, it doesn’t mean that what happens on the court in the hottest months of the year won’t matter when the winter chill settles in.

“We told the girls before the game that it isn’t about today or even winning this game, it’s about building toward the season,” Carbondale coach Tracy Hill said after her team beat Pope County. “It’s just those little things that you have to work to try to improve on and develop as a team.”

For Marion coach Casey Rose, who took over the helm in 2020, the years of installing his system are over and now it’s just about fine tuning it in the summer and getting as many games as possible in. The two games the Wildcats played in on Wednesday bumped their summer total to 16 or 17 games and with four games on Thursday and anywhere between six and 10 over the weekend, Marion could be looking at over 30 games before its big shootout next week.

“This is year three for us and we were doing a lot of skill work and developing that system the first two years,” Rose said. “This year, we’re just trying to play games.”

Both the Terriers and Wildcats were missing starters and other key players from their rosters on Wednesday, but all that means is more players are going to get opportunities they may otherwise not have.

“You get other players an opportunity to step up and do some things. We had some freshmen in there at crunch time that played big minutes. It’s all about getting these players in situational basketball and then overcoming that,” Rose said. “It’s not losing our minds, keeping our composure and understanding that what we do in practice is what needs to happen in the games. And then we have to want to be in these situations.”

The summer is also where coaches can see big leaps in players’ games – or a potential new role that could unlock someone’s potential. It’s also where a new face to the program can start to figure out where they fit in.

“It’s exciting because some of these girls have really bought in, especially the younger ones, and you can just see their development and the progress they’ve made,” Hill said. “It’s exciting to see some of the freshmen we’ve got coming in and their abilities. We’ve got a pretty strong group of freshmen who can help us.”

In Wednesday’s opener against Eldorado, the Wildcats lost by a single point and while wins and losses don’t matter as much in the summer, the lessons that come from losses can still find their way into a postgame huddle.

“Last year, I was pretty high strung because we were coming off of COVID. This year, I’m a little more laid back. It’s all about fixing it for us and wanting the adversity,” Rose said. “Yeah, we didn’t get a call down the stretch when we should have or the scoreboard is wrong or we’re not playing on the right floor – getting comfortable being uncomfortable is what we’re trying to do.”

