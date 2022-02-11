Girls Basketball | The postseason is underway

Saturday, 42 area girls basketball teams open play in 13 different regionals as they begin their journey towards the IHSA state championships in three weeks at Redbird Arena in Normal.

Friday included 1A games at Christopher, Goreville and Gallatin County, 2A battles at Anna-Jonesboro and Benton and a 3A regional at Herrin where 31 of the local teams are competing.

The remaining 11 teams will be competing in the other seven regionals. In 1A two teams are going to Waterloo Gibault and one to Carlyle, in 2A three are playing at Breese Central, two at Salem, one at Freeburg and one at Marshall and in 3A one will travel all the way to Effingham.

The Goreville, Christopher, Gallatin County and Waterloo Gibault regionals feed into the Sesser-Valier sectional with Goreville being the top seed in sub-sectional A and Christopher the top seed in sub-sectional B.

“Hosting a 'Regional' will be nice,” said Goreville coach Pete Gordon. “I feel like we have done a nice job defending our home court. The post season is exciting and we have played really well in spurts this season. I hope we can get a spurt going starting this week.”

“I was pleased that we got the No. 1 seed,” Gordon said. “I certainly feel our resume spoke for itself. We were 6-0 verses teams that we played in our sub-sectional with wins over Meridian, Cobden, Century, Elverado, and twice beating Gallatin County.”

The Christopher Regional has Christopher (23-3) playing the winner of Friday night’s opening game between 10th seed Red Hill (4-20) at seventh seed Edwards County (10-19) on Monday night at 6 p.m. The Lady Bearcats are led by sophomore Amiah Hargrove, who is averaging 24.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.8 blocks and 1 assist a game.

“We were voted the unanimous #1 in the sub-sectional,” said Christopher coach Sieger Shurtz. “Although our sub-sectional has a few teams with below average records, a lot of the teams play some tough schedules and their records don’t really reflect their talent and abilities. I think we are in a good spot to cause some damage in post season play, but anything can happen when it comes down to one and done. The top four seeds in our sub-sectional are good teams and will all be a tough out.”

The Gallatin County Regional has the No. 2 seed Meridian (14-6) playing the winner of Saturday’s 3 p. m. game between eighth seed Hardin County (4-12) at seventh seed Galatia (5-14) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Eighth seed Trico (8-19) hosts ninth seed Valmeyer (6-14) to open the Waterloo Gibault Regional on Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by 12th seed Steeleville (1-18) playing at Gibault (8-18) at 3 p.m.

Fifth seed Christ Our Rock Lutheran from Centralia is playing in the Carlyle Regional that feeds into the Bunker Hill Sectional. The Silver Stallions (18-11) open play Tuesday against third seed Father McGivney (23-8).

In 2A, Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, Breese Central and Freeburg regionals feed into the Nashville Sectional. Carterville is the top seed in sub-sectional A, while Freeburg is the top seed in sub-sectional B.

“In the MaxPreps poll our sub-sectional has the eighth, 10, 12 and 14 ranked teams in it,” said Nashville coach Doug Althoff. “I think the top five teams in our sub can go in the other sub-sectional and be very competitive and the other side is pretty darn tough. If you look at our sectional all the regionals are tough. I wouldn’t want to go play Benton - they’re very good - and you have Carterville, Massac and Du Quoin all playing well. The Nashville sectional is awful good with Hamilton County, Harrisburg and Vienna.”

Carterville (23-6) plays in the Anna-Jonesboro Regional and will open Monday at 6 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s 1 p.m. game hosted by sixth seed Vienna (18-11) against ninth seed Anna-Jonesboro (14-16).

“We were happy to be voted the number seed, but that didn’t really give us any advantage in our regional draw,” said Carterville coach Todd Rogers. “We will take it one game at a time and not take anything for granted. I am hopeful our schedule has prepared us well for the postseason because there are no easy outs at this point. I am very proud of my players for the work they put in to have a successful season thus far. I am looking forward to the challenge of the postseason.”

The Benton Regional opens on Saturday at 1 p.m. with 10th seed Johnston City (13-15) at eight seed Eldorado (18-11) followed by 11th seed West Frankfort (4-23) at seventh seed Harrisburg (16-13) at 7 p.m.

Benton (22-5) will play the winner of Johnston City/Eldorado Monday at 6 p.m. followed by third seed Hamilton County (23-5) playing the winner of West Frankfort/Harrisburg at 7:30.

Nashville (20-8) plays in the Breese Central Regional and opens Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Saturday’s 7 p.m. game of 11th seed Sparta (13-13) at sixth seed Pinckneyville (13-12). Breese Central (18-8) plays Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the winner of eight seed Trenton Wesclin (11-13) at seventh seed Greenville (13-18).

At the Freeburg Regional, 10th seed Chester (15-15) opens play at ninth seed Belleville Althoff (9-21) and the winner will play Freeburg (26-5) on Monday at 6 p.m.

In 3A, the Herrin and Effingham regionals feed into the Bethalto Civic Memorial Sectional. Mount Vernon is the second seed in sub-sectional A behind Mattoon.

“We expected to get the No. 2 seed behind Mattoon because they had a slightly better record than us at the time of the seeding (24-2 vs. 20-5),” said Mount Vernon coach Jeff Lonnon. “Still, it’s a good seed and it means we get to play in a separate regional away from the No. 1 seed, which is good. When you throw in the fact that we are going to a regional in Effingham where the home team is the No. 3 seed right behind us we know it won't be easy. Carbondale, Herrin, Centralia, Marion are all better basketball teams now than they were in November. Centralia and Marion are particularly dangerous on any given night right now.”

Mount Vernon (22-5) plays in the Effingham Regional and will open Monday at 6 p.m. against ninth seed Charleston (1-22). Effingham (19-10) and Olney (14-13) play at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

“We were 10-0 in the South Seven this year and this marks the second straight undefeated season in the conference, so we are really proud of that,” Lonnon said. “We are currently on a six-game winning streak, but there’s still a lot of work to do. We are healthy but that hasn't always been the case this season. At one time we were down 3 starters for a couple weeks right after we won the Benton Christmas Tournament. We had some kids come off the bench at that time and help us get some key wins to get us the seed we have, so we do have some proven depth.”

