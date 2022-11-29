Girls Basketball | Vienna defeats Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY — The Vienna High School girls basketball team improved to 3-1 on the season Monday after defeating Johnston City, 58-45, in Black Diamond Conference West Division play. It was the conference opener for both teams.

The Eagles built a 20-10 first period lead. The Indians cut the gap to five at the half at 26-21, but Vienna outscored the host team 18-9 in the third period for a commanding 44-30 advantage.

Top scorer for the Eagles was Emmie Vinson with 23 points. Also in double figures was Suhmer Daubert with 13 points. Jenna Waters tacked on seven. Macie Dalton and Karina Botello flipped in six each. Shaylee Moore added three.

The Indians were paced by Zoee Cullum's 12 points. Carsyn Clark followed with nine. Emma Moake and Hope Newell dropped in five apiece. Earlie Garland and Bailey Weber accounted for four. Peyton Smith, Kylee Dugger and Mackenzie Mowery all had two points.